'It Occurred 70 Million Light-years Ago!': NASA Shares Brilliant Timelapse Video of Supernova

US space agency NASA has shared a mesmerizing timelapse video of an exploding star that was captured through the lens of its Hubble Telescope. The video shows the star exploding and fading into nothingness in a matter of seconds.

The video shows a series of photographs taken of the star over a year or more and one can see the star shining the brightest around every other celestial body around. It eventually is rendered as just a tiny dot and fades away into nothing.

"This video zooms into the barred spiral galaxy NGC 2525, located 70 million light-years away in the southern constellation Puppis. Roughly half the diameter of our Milky Way, it was discovered by British astronomer William Herschel in 1791 as a "spiral nebula," reads the description of the video shared by NASA.

This exploding star has been called a 'Type Ia' supernova, This means that it was the result of a white dwarf gathering large amounts of material from a neighbouring star. A white dwarf is a small dense star that is reaching the end of its life cycle. A supernova, for the uninitiated, is a powerful and bright stellar explosion which occurs during the last evolutionary stages of a massive star.

The Hubble telescope had discovered the supernova, which is 70 million light-years away in 2018. Its brightness is 5 billion times that of the Sun.

Astronomers called the sighting as special because most of the supernovas occur billions of light-years away and astronomical events happening at such great distances are usually very difficult to capture through even the very advanced telescopes. To understand the enormity of the event, we can say that the even though this took place 70 million light years ago, the process of the explosion started taking place when human beings did not even walk the earth!

Some of the comments under the video were equally interesting. Some said the event started when dinosaurs still walked the earth, while some wished that the space agency had been able to get the beginning of the explosion.

Astronomers usually use a supernova to measure the expansion rate of the universe. The supernova works as a marker to measure distances as with its brightness, astronomers calculate the distance of its host galaxy.