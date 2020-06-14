BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'It Puffs up When Cooked': Desis are Having a Hard Time to Swallow this Indian Roti 'Fact'

Screenshot from video tweeted by @InsiderFood.

Screenshot from video tweeted by @InsiderFood.

'You people love mystifying Indian food. This is centuries old info for us just like water is wet and fire is hot,' one Twitter user from India wrote.

Share this:

A food magazine's video on roti's preparation and their description alongside the clip caught the attention of Twitterati.

It said, "This Indian flatbread puffs up when cooked."

The video was primarily aimed at showing people how rotis are made, but it ended up being subjected to hilarious jokes.

The video is a compilation of several clips showing rotis being prepared on heat.

"Phulka, roti, or chapatti is a traditional flatbread made from wheat flour that puffs up when cooked," read the caption written on the clip.

The video then went on to explain the reason behind the Indian bread aka rotis getting puffed up.

"It’s made with a high-gluten wheat flour called atta. The flour enables the bread to puff up without breaking while cooking," it said.

Also Read: Hands Off Parotta: Twitter Calls Out 'Food Fascism' after 18 Percent GST Ruling

Surprised by its description, netizens didn’t hesitate from sharing their respective take on it.

One user wrote, "You people love mystifying Indian food. This is centuries old info for us just like water is wet and fire is hot."

Another said, "Also the puffing up of a pita creates a pocket into which you can also stuff things to make a sandwich. The puffing up of a phulka actually serves no culinary purpose other than an aesthetic sense of achievement for the cook. Unpuffed up phulkas taste just as good(IMO)."

How others reacted:

Share this:
Next Story