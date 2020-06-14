'It Puffs up When Cooked': Desis are Having a Hard Time to Swallow this Indian Roti 'Fact'

A food magazine's video on roti's preparation and their description alongside the clip caught the attention of Twitterati.

It said, "This Indian flatbread puffs up when cooked."

The video was primarily aimed at showing people how rotis are made, but it ended up being subjected to hilarious jokes.

The video is a compilation of several clips showing rotis being prepared on heat.

"Phulka, roti, or chapatti is a traditional flatbread made from wheat flour that puffs up when cooked," read the caption written on the clip.

This Indian flatbread puffs up when cooked pic.twitter.com/rA1XWHnFD0 — Food Insider (@InsiderFood) June 9, 2020

The video then went on to explain the reason behind the Indian bread aka rotis getting puffed up.

"It’s made with a high-gluten wheat flour called atta. The flour enables the bread to puff up without breaking while cooking," it said.

Surprised by its description, netizens didn’t hesitate from sharing their respective take on it.

One user wrote, "You people love mystifying Indian food. This is centuries old info for us just like water is wet and fire is hot."

You people love mystifying indian food This is centuries old info for us just like water is wet and fire is hot — Shanti Bhushan (@shantibh) June 12, 2020

Another said, "Also the puffing up of a pita creates a pocket into which you can also stuff things to make a sandwich. The puffing up of a phulka actually serves no culinary purpose other than an aesthetic sense of achievement for the cook. Unpuffed up phulkas taste just as good(IMO)."

Also the puffing up of a pita creates a pocket into which you can also stuff things to make a sandwich. The puffing up of a phulka actually serves no culinary purpose other than an aesthetic sense of achievement for the cook. Unpuffed up phulkas taste just as good (IMO) — Krish Ashok (@krishashok) June 12, 2020

There is another flat bread called "Puri" that puffs up when floated, but only in oil. — Rajesh Thakur (@RajeshThakur_) June 12, 2020

According to my mom they puff only when you are starving — Mughees (@MugheesDogar) June 12, 2020

every time someone says indian flatbread a star falls from the sky https://t.co/V9rWsyYC7E — socially distant bagel (@ally_O96) June 12, 2020