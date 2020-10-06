It Took 4 Days and an Entire Welsh Town Joining Hands to Rescue a Cat From 40-foot Tree

In an epic rescue mission in Wales, it took four days and almost the whole town to save a pet feline from a 40-foot tree, which has captured the interest of locals and netizens.

The female cat named ‘Cookie’, thought to be missing, was spotted by resident Leanne Skinner on Saturday. Leanne heard the cat’s loud and pitiful cries while she was out on a walk with some friends.

According to Leanne, she immediately dialled the local Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSCPA) who initially said they wouldn’t attend to it in the first 24 hours as most animals stuck up in trees find their way down in that period.

The South Wales Fire Service was pressed into service, however initial rescue efforts by the personnel proved fruitless and soon help was sought from the locals. The cat had become the talk of the town since Leanne posted about the cat on Facebook and received an overwhelming response.

People from surrounding areas started to reach out to Leanne to help in every possible way to rescue the cat. Cherry pickers and tree surgeons including locals did everything to coax the cat with bits of treats but didn’t succeed in rescuing the cat.

Help finally arrived in the form of a local company which put up a four-storey high temporary scaffolding to rescue the cat. After a couple of initial attempts, they could finally manage to rescue the cat.

In a post shared online, the cat can be seen safely inside a carrier along with the rescuers posing with her.

“We had a phone call from the local fire service,” the company director told news persons that they got involved only after South Wales Fire and Rescue Service informed them.

Since the rescue was shared online, the post has gone viral, with many thanking the rescue team as well as those who helped in saving the cat.

One user appreciated the effort as “a lovely community spirit.” “Thanking everyone involved in the feline rescue operation,” he added.