'It Took Me 150 Hours': Hyderabad Law Student Engraves Entire Bhagavad Gita on 4,042 Rice Grains

A law student from Hyderabad has written the Bhagavad Gita on 4,042 grains of rice as part of her recent project on micro art.

Ramagiri Swarika said that she worked for almost 150 hours to create the beautiful masterpiece.

"In my most recent work, I have written the Bhagavad Gita on 4,042 rice grains which took 150 hours to finish. I work with various products to create micro arts," Swarika was quoted by ANI.

Swarika who doesn't use a magnifying glass for her artwork, also does milk art, paper carvings and has created art work on sesame seeds too.

The recent artwork on rice grains is the latest addition to her collection of 2,000 artworks, said Swarika.

Swarika says she has wrote the Preamble of the Constitution on hair strands for which she was felicitated by the Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan.

To observe National Law Day on November 26, Swarika had last year written the preamble of the Constitution on strands of hair. She at first collected the fine strands of hair and then pasted them together following which she used a thin brush and white paint to write the words of the Indian Constitution.

“I have always had an interest in art and music and have received many awards since my childhood. I started doing micro art from the last four years with a drawing of Lord Ganesha on a rice grain, then the English alphabet on a single rice grain,” Ramagiri told ANI.

The Hyderabadi artist was also awarded the Rashtriya Puraskar award from North Delhi Cultural Academy and was reprtedly identified as the first young women micro artist.

“I was awarded the International Order Book of records in 2017, and in 2019, I received a national award from the North Delhi Cultural Academy. Till now I have worked on 2000 plus micro arts,” Swarika told.

Swarika said that she wanted to become a Judge and be an inspiration to many women.

The concept of micro art has become very popular in the past few years with artists carving out tiny but precise pieces of art on tiny surfaces that include grains, dal, chalk. They often create tiny figurines out of graphite and chalk and other delicate surfaces too. A couple years ago, an artist from Kerala Thomas Jacob won a lot of praise on social media when he carved tiny figurines of Kerala fishermen as a form of tribute to them who rescued hundreds during floods.