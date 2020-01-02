'It Warmed My Heart': Sachin Tendulkar Rings in New Year With an Inspirational Message on Twitter
Tendulkar tweeted a video clip of a differently-abled boy playing cricket with children his age, making his fans praising the youngster's passion for the sport.
File image of Sachin Tendulkar / Hindi News18.
Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, on Wednesday, tweeted a video clip of a differently-abled boy playing cricket with children his age, making his fans praising the youngster's passion for the sport.
Tendulkar tweeted the clip and wrote on @sachin_rt: "Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket with his friends. It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too."
The clip got over 400K views at the last count.
Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket 🏏 with his friends.It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too. pic.twitter.com/Wgwh1kLegS— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2020
Tendulkar's post warmed the hearts on Twitter and garnered positive responses far and wide.
Ace photographer Atul Kasbekar tweeted: "Let's go meet with him master, I'll take the picture."
Let’s go meet with him masterI’ll take the picture— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) January 1, 2020
Gift the kids a cricket set for the new year.— Mohan Sinha🇮🇳 (@Mohansinha) January 1, 2020
#HappyNewYear my fav cricketer @sachin_rtYes its really a inspirational tweetReally overwhelmed 😊😊— ̷ͲȺའȺ. 🌟⭐🌠 (@methaara) January 1, 2020
I am overwhelmed by the spirit of the boy and his teammates I wish people in position like you the Hero could help him get a wheelchair. Happy new year to all.— Atanazio Bwongyererwa (@AtanazioBwongy1) January 1, 2020
I seen him as a soldier, how loves and passionate on this game..Also should appreciate other kids, they accept him as ordinary player..Spirit of game called cricket..— J G Pandian (@JGP_OSSI) January 1, 2020
Truly inspiration 🙏🙏 We must learn a lot things from this kid hats off 🙏🙏— CrickeTendulkar 🇮🇳 FC (@CrickeTendulkar) January 1, 2020
(With IANS inputs)
