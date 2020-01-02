Take the pledge to vote

'It Warmed My Heart': Sachin Tendulkar Rings in New Year With an Inspirational Message on Twitter

Tendulkar tweeted a video clip of a differently-abled boy playing cricket with children his age, making his fans praising the youngster's passion for the sport.

News18.com

Updated:January 2, 2020, 10:29 AM IST
'It Warmed My Heart': Sachin Tendulkar Rings in New Year With an Inspirational Message on Twitter
File image of Sachin Tendulkar / Hindi News18.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, on Wednesday, tweeted a video clip of a differently-abled boy playing cricket with children his age, making his fans praising the youngster's passion for the sport.

Tendulkar tweeted the clip and wrote on @sachin_rt: "Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket with his friends. It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too."

The clip got over 400K views at the last count.

Tendulkar's post warmed the hearts on Twitter and garnered positive responses far and wide.

Ace photographer Atul Kasbekar tweeted: "Let's go meet with him master, I'll take the picture."

(With IANS inputs)

