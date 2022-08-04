‘It Was Quite Bold Of Him’: Aamir Khan To Ranveer Singh’s Nude Photoshoot

The next guests on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan are Laal Singh Chaddha’s lead pair, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. During the show, the actors talked about their films and personal life. During the conversation, Aamir Khan also talked about Ranveer Singh’s controversial nude photoshoot.

It all started when Karan Johar asked Kareena Kapoor which Instagram account she checks for “thirsty photos”. Aamir Khan interrupted their conversation and asked, “What is a thirsty photo?” Karan and Kareena burst into laughter after hearing the question. Karan then answered and said, “It’s like sexy, thirst traps.” Aamir quipped, “Sexy photos? They’re called thirsty photos these days?” Karan Johar replied, “Like you’re thirsty for someone.”

Hearing this, Kareena Kapoor took Ranveer Singh’s name. Karan Johar then asked Aamir Khan whether he had seen Ranveer Singh’s nude photos. “You liked his thirsty photos?” asked Karan.

To this, Aamir replied by saying, “Yes, I have seen them. He’s got a great physique. I thought it was quite bold of him.”

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s episode of Koffee with Karan is out on Disney+ Hotstar at 7 p.m.

Ranveer Singh created a storm on social media when he shared photos from his photoshoot for People magazine. The actor bared it all and posed nude for the bold photoshoot. After the photos went viral, several complaints were filed against Ranveer and many claimed that he hurt the sentiments of women.

In an interview with People Magazine, Ranveer Singh talked about posing naked for the photo shoot and people criticising him. He said, “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn fucking naked. You can see my fucking soul. How naked is that? That’s being naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people; I don’t give a shit. It’s just that they get uncomfortable.”

