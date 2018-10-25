'Friends' Actor David Schwimmer Responds to Beer Stealing 'Allegations' in the Most Ross Way



I love the level of commitment. You either brought your own tripod or placed your phone on a shelf with wheetos & hummous.

— Alexander Vlahos (@vlavla) October 24, 2018



The internet was made for this.



— Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) October 24, 2018





The one where Ross brings all the beers pic.twitter.com/RBUPIF9wB5



— Susie Mccormick (@Susie61180) October 24, 2018





I don’t know man, this is pretty damning pic.twitter.com/aINtxWg1Ql

— Kelly Fowler (@kellyfirehorse) October 25, 2018

Did Ross Geller really steal beer? Friends actor David Schwimmer is making the headlines for all the wrong (or right) reasons.On Tuesday, Blackpool Police - a force in the UK, put out a Facebook post with a CCTV still, looking for a man suspected of carrying out a theft with a bunch of beer cans."Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant on the 20th September. If you know who this is, please email 7798@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log LC-20180920-0670. Thank you for your help," Blackpool Police wrote.What started as a routine search for the cops soon turned into a nostalgia ride for the Friends bingers as many Facebook users thought the suspect bore a striking resemblance to actor David Schwimmer.The now-viral post has more than 160K comments and most of them seem to be only 90s sitcom Friends' references.After being barraged with comments, the cops thanked the netizens for their 'help' and confirmed that Schwimmer was in America on the night of the theft."Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses. We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We're so sorry it has to be this way," Blackpool Police wrote.But if you thought the case was done and dusted, Schwimmer got the whiff of this and responded to Blackpool Police's Facebook post in the most Ross way possible.YES. The goofy Schwimmer legit recreated the robbery and posted the video on his social media accounts saying, "I swear it wasn't me."The video showed Schwimmer clutching on a crate of beers and glancing at the CCTV as he walked down the convenience store."Officers, I swear it wasn't me.As you can see, I was in New York.To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme"Twitterati awarded 10/10 points to Schwimmer for the level of commitment.And memes came through.