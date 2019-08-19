Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'It Would Have Bit My Toes Off': Surfer Escapes Shark Bite By ‘an Inch or Two’

He thought it was a turtle but jumped up, sitting with his feet on his board, when it became clear he was being followed by a shark about 7 to 10-feet long.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 19, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'It Would Have Bit My Toes Off': Surfer Escapes Shark Bite By ‘an Inch or Two’
Image posted by Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services / Facebook.
Loading...

A teenage surfer is planning to be more cautious about riding the waves after a life-threatening encounter with a shark.

Max Keliikipi grabbed his surfboard after he saw the waves at Makaha Beach in Hawaii, United States, as he was driving home from work.

About 100 yards away from the shore, he saw something sticking out of the water, but "blending in with the reef," according to CNN.

He thought it was a turtle but jumped up, sitting with his feet on his board, when it became clear he was being followed by a shark about 7 to 10-feet long.

"It bit a huge chunk off my board," he told CNN.

"If my feet were a little further up the board, it would have bit my toes off."

The shark was “literally an inch or two from my feet,” he told KHON2 News.

Realizing he had to choose between “fight or flight,” Keliikipi started swimming back to the shore.

He was later told by his lifeguard friends that the predator was probably a tiger shark.

Beachgoers have been warned about the recent shark presence in the shallow waters.

Keliikipi said the shark attacks were not uncommon and he knew somewhere between 10 and 20 surfers who had been attacked.

Although he is not planning to quit surfing, Keliikipi has urged caution.

His advice: Surfers should "go with someone who knows the area well," and should never panic. “That's what kills people."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram