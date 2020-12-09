Italian Artist Ploughs Through Field to Create Beethoven's Face to Mark Composer's 250th Birthday

Art can be created anywhere, if one has the vision and talent to execute their ideas, and one Italian artist has proven that. Dario Gambarin, an artist in northern Italy, turned his tractor into a paintbrush and the vast fields as his canvas to create impressive portraits of famous people.

In his most recent creation, Dario used his tractor to plough through a field in the shape of Ludwig van Beethoven to mark the German composer's 250th birthday.

Gambarin created the 25 square meter image to pay tribute to one of the iconic German composers of Western classical music. According to Inside Edition, Gambarin said that he dedicated the colossal portrait to the one and only Beethoven in hopes that his Hymn to Joy will be the emblem of our renewed joy in life. Gambarin said in a press release that this portrait comes along with the wish for an end to the terrible pandemic. He also expressed his trust in the imminent arrival of a vaccine.

Ludwig van Beethoven rules a period of musical history as no one else. Beethoven's music is rooted in the classical traditions of Joseph Haydn and Mozart. His creations represent the new spirit of humanism and rising nationalism expressed in the works of Goethe and Friedrich von Schiller, who were his elder contemporaries in the world of literature. He revealed more vividly the power of music to convey a philosophy of life without any help of a spoken text. His confidence in his compositions is the example of the strongest assertion of the human will in all music, if not in all art.

In musical form, he was a marvellous innovator, widening the scope of sonata, symphony, concerto, and quartet. While in the Ninth Symphony, he combined the worlds of vocal and instrumental music in a manner never before attempted.

Gambarin has also created portraits of former President Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela and Pope Francis.

Tribute to Pope Francis in a field in Italy done by land-artist Dario Gambarin, who draws freehand with his tractor. pic.twitter.com/8rMn1UJMPS — Dan Lewis (@DanLewisNews) September 3, 2013

Last year, the artist also dedicated a land portrait to Italian polymath Leonardo da Vinci in Italy to mark the 500th anniversary of the Renaissance artist's death.

Here's how a "land artist" in Italy used a tractor to mark the 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci's death #Leonardo500 pic.twitter.com/YWxuSUPic2 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) April 24, 2019

Gambarin had also dedicated a portrait to teenager climate activist from Sweden, Greta Thunberg, last year. The 27,000 square meter portrait of Greta Thunberg was called "From the Land to our Planet".

This year, he also dedicated an artwork to American Democrat presidential candidate, Joe Biden.