Italian Couple Who Couldn't Sleep Due to Neighbour's Flush to Get Rs 8 Lakh in Compensation

An Italian couple has received a compensation of Rs 8 lakh because they couldn’t sleep properly owing to the intolerable noise of their neighbour’s flush.

In a case filed in 2003, a couple, living in Gulf Of Poets, complained that their neighbours’ flush was so loud that they couldn’t get a good night’s sleep. And now after so many years, the court ordered the neighbour to pay £8,000, over Rs 8 lakh, as compensation to the couple.

The couple living in the Italian coastal city, in their case, had stated that the loud sound of flush comes from the house of four brothers living in their neighbourhood.

The couple told the court that the sound was coming from the opposite side of the wall adjacent to their bedroom where the neighbours’ toilet was located, according to the Mirror’s report. The noise from their neighbour’s flush disturbed their sleep because their bedroom was small and they couldn’t rearrange their bed. The court took this matter seriously and ordered an inspection of both flats.

Verdict out after so many years

When the inspectors came to inspect the houses, they asked the neighbours to change their loud flush. Unhappy with that verdict, the four brothers who owned the apartment challenged the court’s judgment, moving the Supreme Court.

But judges there have now ruled in favour of the couple, saying that the noise of the flush “infringed on their right to a good night’s sleep”. The court ordered the neighbour to pay over Rs 8 lakh as compensation to the couple.

