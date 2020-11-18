Italian Doodle Artist Sets Record for World's Largest Solo Drawing

Italian doodle artist Francesco Caporale broke the Guinness World Record after creating the largest solo drawing in the world. His drawing covers an area of 6,118.96 square feet.

According to Guinness World Record, this was achieved by FRA and Xiaomi Italia in Altomonte in Italy. The record was created on November 3. The phone making brand collaborated with FRA to create the doodle dream project. The website also mentions that the record breaking artwork will be given to the municipality of Altomonte. The administration will be selling away parts of the giant artwork to support the community.

The record breaking artwork has been created using a simple black marker on a huge white sheet which has the official Mi logo as well.

Meanwhile, an artist based out of Hyderabad also made it to the Guinness Book of World Records by painting the portraits of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the Pulwama attack. He did this while continuously walking on the treadmill.

Harsha told news agency ANI, "I made the portrait of the brave hearts, who sacrificed their lives in the Pulwama attack. This was done while walking on a treadmill for 45 minutes. My name has been recorded in the Indian Book of Record, Limca Book and Guinness Book of Records."

Furthermore, Harsha also revealed that he was invited as a guest on the occasion of Dubai National Day. During the event, he made a live portrait of the king of Dubai. He also received Indian fastest artists award. He also holds one more Guinness world record. Elaborating upon his previous record, Harsha said, "In January this year, I completed my Doctorate in Celebrity live Sketches. First time I made it to the Guinness book of records and Indian Book of Record in 2012 when I attempted to paint 507 portraits in 24 hours nonstop without a break of a single minute for washroom or food."