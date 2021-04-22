Italian Hospital Worker Skipped Work for 15 Years But Still Earned Rs 4 Crore

A former hospital worker at an Italian hospital has been described as the “king of absentees" after skipping work for the past 15 years yet ensuring that he gets paid. Following an investigation, the Italian Police said that the man identified as Salvatore Scumace last showed up at Pugliese Ciaccio hospital in the city of Catanzaro in 2005. After that he has never come to work yet has drawn a salary of 5,38,000 euros (Rs 4,86,53,028) over the years.

The 67-year-old former public sector worker now faces charges of abuse of office, forgery and aggravated extortion., reports The Guardian. The police have also started investigating six other employees of the hospital who have been accused of making his alleged absenteeism possible.

Following a lengthy investigation codenamed Part Time, the police gathered evidence and statements from various workers at the hospital. The records later revealed that in 2005, Scumace threatened the director of the hospital and stopped her from filing a disciplinary report over his absenteeism. Back then, he was assigned to the Fire Emergency Operations Center (Coei) of the Catanzaro hospital. However, after the director’s retirement, the successor and the human resource department never took cognisance of the matter and never bothered to check the man’s attendance.

Absenteeism is rife in Italy’s public sector following which in 2016 tightened a law against the workshy after several investigations revealed how rampant the problem is across the public sector.

