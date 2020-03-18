Italian Inspiration? Gurugram Residents Sing Gayatri Mantra from Balconies to Fend off Coronavirus

Just days after scenes from quarantined Italian families singing songs with their neighbours from their balconies went viral, it appears residents of a housing complex in Gurgaon have been attempting something similar. On Wednesday as the number of positive coronavirus cases crossed 140 in India, it seems many Indians have accepted self-quarantine and have started participating in "that quarantine life".

In a video coming out of a housing complex in Gurgaon, Haryana, residents, especially the women of the household, can e seen and heard singing the "Gayatri Maha Mantra", a Hindu religious chant, from their windows and balconies. They sang to the accompaniment of prayer bells in an effortless, well-coordinated manner.

Italy scenes in Gurgaon!



At an apartment in Gurgaon's Sector 28 residents came out on their balconies to sing prayer songs "Gayatri Mantra Om Bhur Bhuva Swaha" and "Hum honge kamyaab"@ndtv (1/4) pic.twitter.com/gZCY5EoNZN — Sukirti Dwivedi (@SukirtiDwivedi) March 18, 2020

But while the stunt in Gurgaon won applause on social media, many pointed out that at this point Gurgaon, unlike Italy, was not under quarantine and that the stunt was nothing more than just that - a publicity stunt.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by a journalist just a few hours ago, has already gone viral nevertheless with many praising the residents for practising caution and self-quarantining at a time when practising containment is perhaps the only way to prevent getting infected with COVID-19.

At a time when the virus has already infected akilled over 8,000 people worldwide and left entire cities under quarantine, leaders and epidemiologists across the world are preaching self-containment, social distance, and regular-hand washing.