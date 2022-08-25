Italian Man Tests Positive for Monkeypox, Covid-19 and HIV at the Same Time

A man in Italy tested positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 at the same time. The 36-year-old experiences fever, a sore throat fatigue among many other similar symptoms after returning home from his five-day trip to Spain in June this year, reported BNO News. He tested positive for COVID-19 after three days of first experiencing the symptoms. Following this, the man began to develop a rash on his left hand and painful blisters on other parts of the body.

He was admitted to the emergency department at the San Marco University Hospital in Catania, Italy, where he also tested positive for monkeypox and HIV.

The HIV test of the man indicated that he had a high viral load and the infection was relatively recent. The man who admitted to having unprotected sex with men on his trip to Spain said that he had previously had an HIV test in September 2021, which was negative.

Following a week of treatment at the hospital, the man was discharged after he recovered from COVID-19 and monkeypox.

“This case highlights how monkeypox and COVID-19 symptoms may overlap, and corroborates how in case of co-infection, anamnestic collection and sexual habits are crucial to perform the correct diagnosis,” the researchers, from the University of Catania, said in their case report.

This was the first such reported case of simultaneous infection of COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV.

Previously, a Geran national tested positive for monkeypox and HIV. The 40-year-old initially reported a red spot on his nose as a sunburn, it soon started to “rot off” because of an undiagnosed HIV infection and was later filled with white pus-like liquid.

Similar blisters soon started spreading across different parts of his body. The man whose identity remained undisclosed was put on a Tecovirimat drug for a week which is administered to treat monkeypox.

