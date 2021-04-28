Italian Man Who Lived Alone on Island for Over 30 Years to Move Out After Being Evicted

An Italian man who had been living alone on an island for 32 years is leaving after eviction notices and pressure from authorities.81-year-old Mauro Morandi, also known as Italy’s Robinson Crusoe, has been the sole resident of the Isle of Budelli off northern Sardinia since 1989. But now, the former PE teacher will move into a small apartment on the La Maddalena Island, reports the Guardian.

The Italian government converted the island into part of a national park, hence, Morandi has faced number of eviction threats over the years. According to BBC , the owner of the island wants him to shift as LaMaddalena’s national park authorities want to transform the island into a hub for environmental education.

Morandi expressed his feelings on Facebook on April 25 with an emotional post where he wrote, “I am going to leave hoping that Budelli will be protected as I have protected it for 32 years."

Fed up by ‘consumerism and political situation in Italy’, Morandi, along with his friends, set out on a journey by the sea to settle ‘away from all civilization and start a new life close to nature.’

Morandi arrived at the iconic pink beach of Budelli and met the island’s guardian, who was about to retire, so he sold his boat and decided to stay as caretaker, looking after the island.

According to Fabrizio Fonnesu from La Maddalena’s National Park, Morandi has made alterations to his hut without necessary permits. His current hut was a radio station, a WWII shelter.

Heartbroken Morandi told The Guardian that he has given up the fight as ‘this time it seems to be real.’ Announcing his decision to leave, he said that he will be moving to a small flat in La Maddalena adding that his life won’t change too much.

Over three decades, Morandi has shared snippets of his life online via photos and videos. Now, he has become familiar with island’s trees, rocks and animals as he has for years cleared its paths, swept the beaches and talked to tourists about the environment. A petition was signed by thousands calling on the government to keep him on the island but all went in vain.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here