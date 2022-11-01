Italian Mansion Owner Claims Property is Haunted by Ghosts of Mussolini's Family

The owners of this mansion in Italy, which used to be the Mussolini family’s country retreat, claim it has several ghosts or ‘spirits’ of the infamous family, according to a report in CNN. The Villa Carpena is however a museum; but definitely not for the faint-hearted. It showcases the fascist dictator’s “military uniform, his beloved motorbike, an iron cradle, and a spooky bedroom mirror.” The rather large place is located in Carpena, a tiny district in the city of Forlì.

For the unversed, fascist dictator Benito Mussolini was a wartime ally of Adolf Hitler and was Italian by nationality. He committed grave war crimes and was executed as he tried to flee the country with his girlfriend in the final days of World War II in 1945. The Villa Carpena is now owned by an Italian businessman who purchased the property in 2000 and tales of the place being haunted are even confirmed by a few locals.

As per the reports, the owner of the villa-Domenico Morosini with his wife, Adele-claim the presence of supernatural beings in the villa very regularly. They believe, however, that the spirits are adequately benign and don’t cause harm to those who visit the premises. He went on to claim: “I feel they respect us. We are not afraid but we don’t want to disturb these spirits, so I avoid entering the villa when it is nighttime.”

The couple told CNN that the house is “stacked with all sorts of personal objects and artworks that belonged to the (Mussolini) family” and went on to claim that they have experienced “intense paranormal activities and supernatural happenings, some of which a team of self-proclaimed ghostbusters says it witnessed and recorded.” The spooky premises were previously called the House of Memories.

The upper floor of Villa Carpena contains a cultural research centre that’s filled with over 5,000 historical documents and vintage magazines which sheds light on the fascist era and the Mussolini family.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here