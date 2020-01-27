Italian Restaurant Makes 338-Foot Long Pizza to Raise Money for Australian Firefighters
A video of the pizza being made has gone viral on social media with lots of users marveling at its size.
Image credits: @pellegrinisitalian/Instagram.
An Italian restaurant in Australia has made a 103 meter (338 foot) Margherita pizza to raise funds for firefighters battling bushfires.
The pizza was rolled out in rectangular, meter-long pieces of dough, pieced together and covered with tomato sauce and mozzarella, before being baked using a conveyor oven.
It was then liberally seasoned with basil leaves, oregano and olive oil.
The effort took about four hours, according to Pellegrini’s restaurant, and yielded 4,000 slices.
The proceeds went to the New South Wales Rural Fire service.
The restaurant is now holding a contest to guess how many kilograms of flour went into making the pizza.
🌟GIVEAWAY TIME🌟 We are giving away a $200 voucher to spend at Pellegrini's Italian, kirrawee. Guess how many kilos of flour we used on Sunday to make Australia's longest pizza (100 Metres) ? To enter the competition, repost this pic and in your caption, hashtag #pizzacento along with your guess of how many kilos of flour we used. Don’t forget to tag us. The earliest closest answer WINS!! Competition ends 7pm Wednesday the 22nd of January 2020 AESDT. Photo credit @issac_eatsalot . This promotion is in no way, sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with instagram. #pizzacento
