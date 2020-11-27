News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

Italian Song from 1970s That Sounds Like English is Viral Again. But it's Just Nonsense

auther-image

Buzz Staff

There is something about old songs, we all agree on that. Take for example "Kismat ki hawa kabhi naram" song that is once again going viral on social media after it was shown in multi-starrer film Ludo by Anurag Basu. The song is originally from the film Albela (1951) sung by C Ramachandra.

Old music videos always hit a different vibe. The music, the lyrics and the dance is to the point, particularly given the fact that technology wasn't as evolved then as it is now. A similar video dating back to 70s has gone viral on social media.

The song was reportedly released by Italian singer Adriano Celentano in 70s. The unique point about the song is that it had NONSENSE lyrics meant to sound like American English. If that is the truth, then the song was meant to be a satire on Italians' liking for English songs. "THE GREATEST VIDEO I HAVE EVER SEEN," wrote Twitter user Harry.

"Italian singer Adriano Celentano released a song in the 70s with nonsense lyrics meant to sound like American English, apparently to prove Italians would like any English song. It was a hit, and resulted in this: THE GREATEST VIDEO I HAVE EVER SEEN," she wrote.

The two-minute-long video has gone viral again. People are liking it once again and are even converting it into memes.

What is your favourite part of the song? Let us know!


