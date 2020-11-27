Italian Song from 1970s That Sounds Like English is Viral Again. But it's Just Nonsense

There is something about old songs, we all agree on that. Take for example "Kismat ki hawa kabhi naram" song that is once again going viral on social media after it was shown in multi-starrer film Ludo by Anurag Basu. The song is originally from the film Albela (1951) sung by C Ramachandra.

Old music videos always hit a different vibe. The music, the lyrics and the dance is to the point, particularly given the fact that technology wasn't as evolved then as it is now. A similar video dating back to 70s has gone viral on social media.

The song was reportedly released by Italian singer Adriano Celentano in 70s. The unique point about the song is that it had NONSENSE lyrics meant to sound like American English. If that is the truth, then the song was meant to be a satire on Italians' liking for English songs. "THE GREATEST VIDEO I HAVE EVER SEEN," wrote Twitter user Harry.

"Italian singer Adriano Celentano released a song in the 70s with nonsense lyrics meant to sound like American English, apparently to prove Italians would like any English song. It was a hit, and resulted in this: THE GREATEST VIDEO I HAVE EVER SEEN," she wrote.

Italian singer Adriano Celentano released a song in the 70s with nonsense lyrics meant to sound like American English, apparently to prove Italians would like any English song. It was a hit, and resulted in this: THE GREATEST VIDEO I HAVE EVER SEEN. pic.twitter.com/B3mQWmQgXq — Harry (@HarrietMould) November 26, 2020

The two-minute-long video has gone viral again. People are liking it once again and are even converting it into memes.

I've unearthed the earliest known appearance of vibing cat on Italian TV, circa 1972 pic.twitter.com/DEE7tjM2zE — Luke Turner (@Luke_Turner) November 26, 2020

Reminds me of the French comedian Gad Elmaleh's fake English song performance https://t.co/kreLlxITji — Aslihan Tuna (@aslihantuna) November 26, 2020

You have seen this by now, but this gets EVEN BETTER. I was curious and looked it up. The song's title is "Prisencolinensinainciusol" and the lyrics are kindof amazing. https://t.co/wi4bhAzlJqThe wikipedia article is interesting, too: https://t.co/4PINhZmUL6 https://t.co/WqvdJ8RsHv — Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) November 27, 2020

This is the Thanksgiving content I needed. https://t.co/3ngB7KKly8 — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) November 26, 2020

I’ve done so many guide vocal takes that sound like this 😆 https://t.co/fDootya2oh — Gaz Coombes (@GazCoombes) November 26, 2020

What is your favourite part of the song? Let us know!