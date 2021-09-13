Italian Teacher, on Leave for 769 Days, Found Working as Consultant

An Italian teacher, who took nearly 800 days off in three years, was found doing another job. The teacher took leaves, saying he was sick or looking after his kids. The 47-year-old man from Sicily took 769 days off but was being paid. He was supposed to be working at the Istituto Tecnico in Pordenone as a teacher, however, he took leave from there and was earning a wage as a consultant in another job. This means that he was getting paid for two jobs while he was working for one.

Taking 769 days off from work means that he did not work even for a single day as a teacher. In three years, there are 1,095 days, including 312 Saturdays and Sundays. There were several public holidays in these three years.

His family doctor in his hometown of Agrigento, Sicily, had signed a document for him to take leaves. The doctor signed the document appeared to be legitimate medical paperwork. However, his “massive illegal” activity came to light after his colleagues decided to inform the police to know the exact reason behind his absences, LADbible reported.

After the police investigation, it came to light that he had been working as a consultant for the last three years, the period he was on leave from the teaching work, claiming to have been either on dad duty or in his bed, sick.

The man reportedly travelled around Italy, working as a consultant for several companies and was also getting a regular salary from the school. He earned about 97,000 euros (Rs 84 lakhs) for giving his services to many companies. The teacher also claimed sickness and childcare benefits of around 13,000 euros (Rs 11 lakhs) from the school.

The truth came to light after police checked the documents of his movements through motorway toll payments and hotel bookings. He was produced in a court which asked the authorities to seize the money that he has claimed from school.

