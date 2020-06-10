Italian Woman Prepares 90 Stuffed Olives While Undergoing Brain Surgery to Remove Tumour

In a bizarre incident, a 60-year-old woman who was undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumour prepared olives while surgeons performed the operation.

The unprecedented feat took place during an over 2-hour long neurosurgery at Riuniti hospital in Ancona, Italy. According to a report in Italian news portal Ansa, the woman prepared as many as 90 olives during the span of the surgery.

This is not the first time that people have been awake and performing activities while their brain is being operated upon.

In fact, awake neurosurgery is a surgical technique used to operate on tumours as it allows neurosurgeons to closely observe and avoid harming any other neural nerves or tissues in the brain that could be associated with speech, hearing, vision, and other functions.

Preparing the Ascoli olives while being under surgery is no small feat. The olives need to be pitted and then stuffed with meat before being soaked in crumbs and fried into golden balls.

In a similar incident that went viral in January, 53-year-old management consultant Dagmar Turner played the violin while undergoing brain surgery.