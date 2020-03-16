Italians Forced to Quarantine at Home Due to Coronavirus are Downloading Fortnite to Play





After being severely hit by the Coronavirus, Italy’s restaurants, schools and other instituitions have been shut down in order to curtail the spread of the deadly pandemic.

While this is a cause of concern for the state and economy, it seems like school students have been making the most out of it, after consumption of internet showed an increase due to games including ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Fortnite’.

As per a report published in Bloomberg, the reason behind increased consumption is due to games that have the facility of being played by multiple gamers. This happened as they need more bandwidth as compared to business programs and conference call apps, which those working from home would be using.

Further, it is also mentioned that this might have occurred after millions of gamers would have probably downloaded the latest update of Fortnite, which is 25 gigabytes in size. The spike in consumption is also possible when a game is refreshed.

In a telephonic interview to Bloomberg, Luigi Gubitosi, the Telecom Italia Chief Executive Officer said, “We reported an increase of more than 70% of Internet traffic over our landline network, with a big contribution from online gaming such as Fortnite”.

Meanwhile, the death toll across the world has now crossed 6,518 while the number of people, who have tested positive for Covid-19 is now 1,69,610. Italy has been the worst hit country by the pandemic as over 1,800 people have lost their lives due to this.