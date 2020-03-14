English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Italians Sing Opera and Folk Songs from their Balconies While Quarantined During Coronavirus Pandemic

Image credits: Twitter.

In the video, one can see people singing, dancing and playing instruments in their balconies.

Coronavirus pandemic has forced several countries to shut its international borders with the rest of the world. The worst impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is seen in China, followed by Italy. In the wake of the growing numbers, the Italian government under Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has imposed a nationwide lockdown starting March 9, 2020.

At the moment, whole of Italy is in a self-imposed quarantine, allowing only the necessary movement. The empty streets of Italy might make us sad; however the locales have found a new way to keep the spirits high in order to fight COVID-19.

The internet is praising a beautiful video of quarantined Italians, who can be seen singing from their balconies in the city of Siena. The folks can be heard singing “E mentre Siena dorme” (“And While Siena Sleeps”), which is a traditional folk song of Siena.

There unity and strength despite the forced lockdown is giving a smile on millions of faces. Here’s a look at it:

In the video, one can see people singing, dancing and playing instruments in their balconies.

A Twitter user has also shared similar instances from other parts of Italy, including Salerno, Naples, Turin, Benevento, Florence, Nuoro and others.




Well, these videos clearly show how Italians celebrate life in even the hardest and most difficult circumstances.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus has claimed more than 5,400 lives till now, with 1,266 deaths in Italy alone.


