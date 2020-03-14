Italians Sing Opera and Folk Songs from their Balconies While Quarantined During Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic has forced several countries to shut its international borders with the rest of the world. The worst impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is seen in China, followed by Italy. In the wake of the growing numbers, the Italian government under Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has imposed a nationwide lockdown starting March 9, 2020.

At the moment, whole of Italy is in a self-imposed quarantine, allowing only the necessary movement. The empty streets of Italy might make us sad; however the locales have found a new way to keep the spirits high in order to fight COVID-19.

The internet is praising a beautiful video of quarantined Italians, who can be seen singing from their balconies in the city of Siena. The folks can be heard singing “E mentre Siena dorme” (“And While Siena Sleeps”), which is a traditional folk song of Siena.

There unity and strength despite the forced lockdown is giving a smile on millions of faces. Here’s a look at it:

People of my hometown #Siena sing a popular song from their houses along an empty street to warm their hearts during the Italian #Covid_19 #lockdown.#coronavirusitalia #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/7EKKMIdXov — valemercurii (@valemercurii) March 12, 2020

In the video, one can see people singing, dancing and playing instruments in their balconies.

A Twitter user has also shared similar instances from other parts of Italy, including Salerno, Naples, Turin, Benevento, Florence, Nuoro and others.

Italians in lockdown all over Italy are keeping each other company by singing, dancing and playing music from the balconies. A thread to celebrate the resilience of ordinary people. This is Salerno: pic.twitter.com/3aOchqdEpn — Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella) March 13, 2020

This is Naples pic.twitter.com/dVdB42AFxW — Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella) March 13, 2020





This is Turin pic.twitter.com/fdVJ5PZAr6 — Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella) March 13, 2020

This is Benevento pic.twitter.com/J8aMjmu2XX — Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella) March 13, 2020









Well, these videos clearly show how Italians celebrate life in even the hardest and most difficult circumstances.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus has claimed more than 5,400 lives till now, with 1,266 deaths in Italy alone.



