Italian Man's Long-lost Brother Turns Up After 24 Years, Stabs Him

A guy was awakened up in the middle of the night by his long-lost brother continuously stabbing him with a hunter’s knife. The incident took place in Selva di Val Gardena, province of Bolzano. 35-year-old Martin Rabanser hadn’t seen his brother Ivo Rabanser for 24 years, and it is believed their fight over inheritance was the motivation behind the attack, as per a report in The Times. Martin was asleep in his house when the terror began. Ivo, the 42-year-old man who went missing in 1997, is accused of assaulting his brother Martin as the latter was resting next to his wife. Ivo’s family had aired multiple TV appeals to find him following his disappearance in 1997, but they had been ineffective.

According to authorities, Ivo was sleeping on the streets of Verona while performing odd jobs. He spent his time reading at a nearby library, where he amassed a vast knowledge of literature. However, it is thought that he just returned to his hometown on a bicycle and was said to have camped out of his brother’s house, staying in a tent in the adjacent woods.

According to Martin’s lawyer, Nicola Nettis, Ivo waited until the night before breaking into the garage while dressed in camouflage and equipped with at least two knives. “He dashed into his brother’s bedroom and started stabbing him with the hunting knife in the chest," she stated. He didn’t say anything or threaten anyone.

Martin didn’t recognise his assailant after 24 years and screamed and asked him about his identity.

When Martin’s wife tried to interfere, Ivo sprayed her in the face with pepper spray, prompting her to contact the cops. Ivo informed officials that he harboured a great deal of resentment toward his brother but didn’t intend to murder him, according to The Times.

The blood-soaked homecoming was the first time the two had seen one other since Ivo fled home at the age of 18 when their father died. According to Nettis, one possibility is that Ivo was angry with the arrangements of their father’s inheritance, which included the house Martin presently lives in and has been nursing a grudge since then.

