English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Italy 'Singing' Bollywood Songs During Coronavirus Lockdown is Why We Love Desi Internet

Screengrab from Twitter.

Screengrab from Twitter.

Confined to their homes, the Italians found a unique way to keep their spirits high in order to fight COVID-19.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 17, 2020, 3:26 PM IST
Share this:

Coronavirus pandemic has forced several countries to shut its international borders, offices, colleges, schools, and places of large gatherings to keep the spread of deadly disease in check.

While the worst impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is seen in China, the whole of Italy is under lockdown with the exception of food stores and pharmacies.

Confined to their homes, the locals found a unique way to keep their spirits high in order to fight COVID-19 - by jamming with one another, all from their balconies.

The folks could be heard singing “E mentre Siena dorme” (“And While Siena Sleeps”), a traditional folk song of Siena. Soon enough, the videos seeped into the desi Internet and they did what they do best-- mashup the video with desi songs.

Why you ask? Listen to the edited versions of the videos from Italy and you'll know exactly why.

Ghanan ghanan, Lagaan.


“Dulhe Ka Sehra” by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.



Of course, videshis too had viral mashups up their sleeves. Lady Gaga, Katy Perry no one was spared.



Meanwhile, here are the real, unedited videos of Italians battling the lockdown.




As of March 17, coronavirus has claimed 7174 lives worldwide with 2158 alone in Italy.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story