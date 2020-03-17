Italy 'Singing' Bollywood Songs During Coronavirus Lockdown is Why We Love Desi Internet

Coronavirus pandemic has forced several countries to shut its international borders, offices, colleges, schools, and places of large gatherings to keep the spread of deadly disease in check.

While the worst impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is seen in China, the whole of Italy is under lockdown with the exception of food stores and pharmacies.

Confined to their homes, the locals found a unique way to keep their spirits high in order to fight COVID-19 - by jamming with one another, all from their balconies.

The folks could be heard singing “E mentre Siena dorme” (“And While Siena Sleeps”), a traditional folk song of Siena. Soon enough, the videos seeped into the desi Internet and they did what they do best-- mashup the video with desi songs.

Why you ask? Listen to the edited versions of the videos from Italy and you'll know exactly why.

Ghanan ghanan, Lagaan.





what a prodigious, prolific talent this humble Italian housing complex has! today i found them singing yet another song from India (it's an old folk hymn so many might not know). truly a rousing, spirited global celebration of our ancient culture in the age of coronavirus ♥️ pic.twitter.com/80YLvTCqMz

“Dulhe Ka Sehra” by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.



A whole neighborhood in Italy is singing "Dulhe Ka Sehra" by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab while they're on lockdown and self-quarantined.









A whole neighborhood in Italy chanting Kashmir's Azaadi slogans while in a lockdown and self-quarantine against Covid-19. Haters will say it's edited. pic.twitter.com/8TmYOUzQ9L

Of course, videshis too had viral mashups up their sleeves. Lady Gaga, Katy Perry no one was spared.



A whole neighborhood in Italy is singing "Roar" by Katy Perry while they're on lockdown and self-quarantined.









A whole neighborhood in Italy is singing "Shallow" by Lady Gaga while they're on lockdown and self-quarantined.

A whole neighborhood in Italy is singing 'Fancy' by Twice while they are in a lockdown and self-quarantine, so happy to see this



Meanwhile, here are the real, unedited videos of Italians battling the lockdown.





Italians in lockdown all over Italy are keeping each other company by singing, dancing and playing music from the balconies. A thread to celebrate the resilience of ordinary people. This is Salerno:

This is Naples









This is Turin

This is Benevento



As of March 17, coronavirus has claimed 7174 lives worldwide with 2158 alone in Italy.