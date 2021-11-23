Italy's Covid-19 Parties Helped Get 'Green Pass'. Now It's Landing People in Hospitals

Anti-vaxxers in Italy trying to deliberately catch the coronavirus disease have ended up in intensive care units of hospitals and one of them even died after contracting the disease, reports said. A 55-year-old man died due to coronavirus in Austria last week after he contracted the virus at what is being called a ‘corona-party’ in South Tyrol in northern Italy. At least three people including one child have been hospitalised who have contracted the disease at such parties in Italy. Two among these patients are now in intensive care. Those who contracted the virus are usually doing to get a ‘green pass’ which are now a requirement to work in Italy.

The deceased Austrian man is thought to have been working in Italy and thus needed a green pass. In order to get the pass, one must either get vaccinated and by its merit, able to use the pass for 9 months or recover from Covid-19, for which the pass is good for 6 months.

Another way to get a green pass is to test negative for the coronavirus but it is only applicable for 48 hours. Following such patients ending up in hospitals, cops have launched a probe into it as spreading Covid-19 deliberately is a crime under Italian laws for now.

Doctors say such patients are getting knowingly infected to develop antibodies and get out of taking the vaccine although doctors warn multiple instances like this can be fatal and can seriously endanger young people as well.

Patrick Franzoni, coordinator of the anti Covid-19 unit in Bolzano told local paper Il Dolomiti that anti-vaxxer parents are also making their children attend these Covid-19 parties. Party goers meet in outdoor areas and hug, kiss and share drinks with an infected person. Some also gather around a patient who is bed-ridden and try and breathe-in the virus.

Italy originally brought in the ‘green pass’ over the summer to ease travels but it has been has rapidly extended its use in an effort to persuade more people to be inoculated and blunt the spread of the virus.

There have been several protests in recent weeks against the growing pressure to get a Covid-19 vaccines, but most political parties as well as the main employers’ federation have backed the move,

