Italy's Death Toll From Coronavirus is So High That Obituaries Filled Up 10 Pages of Newspaper

Italy on Sunday reported a record single day death toll due to the Coronavirus pandemic, at 368.

The death toll for Italy is now at 1,809, more than half of all the cases recorded outside China.

Italy is in lock down mode, but the Coronavirus pandemic has already hit the country. The country itself is at a high-risk of the disease, with one of the oldest populations in the world, with a median age of 46 years old. Nearly 60% of Italy's population is over the age of 40, and 23% of the population is over 65 - the most at risk of the disease being fatal.

As Italy recorded its official number of fatalities, newspaper were filled with obituaries of the dead, spanning over 10 pages.

Bergamo daily newspaper pic.twitter.com/N3ECABz8dr — David Carretta (@davcarretta) March 14, 2020

Videos and pictures of the newspaper soon went viral on Twitter.

"This is the daily newspaper of Bergamo, one of the epidemic hotspot in Italy," a Twitter caption to the footage read.

Bergamo daily newspaper pic.twitter.com/N3ECABz8dr — David Carretta (@davcarretta) March 14, 2020





Graphs are useful but to really get what that rising curve is, have a look at the obituaries page of this Bergamo daily newspaper, comparing one from February with one from now pic.twitter.com/78mgZseyVt — Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) March 14, 2020

Italy on Friday recorded its highest one-day death toll yet from cases of the new coronavirus, according to official data.

There were 250 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,266, with 17,660 infections overall, a rise of 2,547 since Thursday evening.

