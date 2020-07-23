Italy’s Smallest Village with 28 Inhabitants Celebrates First Birthday in Eight Years

The world is filled with bizarre cities, which comes along weird facts. Recently, a village in Italy made news after it celebrated the first birthday in last eight years in 2020. The incident took place in Italy’s smallest village, known as Morterone.

In fact, the village is so small that it has a mere population of just 29 inhabitants. Classified as Italy’s smallest municipality, the population of the village recently reduced to 28 after the death of a citizen.

Morterone residents recently welcomed the newest arrival of an inhabitant, the first child to be born in the village in the eight years.

As reported in The Guardian, Morterone is a mountainous community in Lombardy.

The new inhabitant, a baby boy named Denis was born on Sunday. Born in Alessandro Manzoni hospital in Lecco, Denis weighs 2.6kg. Antonella Invernizzi, the mayor of village Morterone, was reported saying, "It truly is a celebration for the whole community."

On his birth Denis’s parents, Matteo and Sara, respected the ancient Italian tradition and announced their baby’s name by placing a ribbon on the home’s entrance door. It was after eight long years when such a ribbon was spotted in the village, the last one was seen in 2012 after the birth of a baby girl.

Denis mother, who was pregnant during the coronavirus emergency in the nation, told, as mentioned in the website, "It wasn’t easy to be pregnant during a pandemic. You were unable to go out or go and see loved ones."