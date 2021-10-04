Italy's University of Florence to Offer 9-month Master's Degree in Coffee

The University of Florence in Italy has decided to offer a 9-month master’s degree in coffee. The master’s degree will provide theoretical and practical knowledge about coffee. According to reports, many have already taken admission to the course, and the first batch of 24 students will begin in January next year.

During the nine-month course, on the theoretical side, the students will learn about history, technology, chemistry, and the economics of the beverage. For practical gains, every student will be sent for internships to gain industry exposure with companies working in the sector.

Speaking to the local media, the course’s supervisor, and the head of the department of agriculture in the university, Francesco Garbati Pegna stated that the master’s degree will cover all different aspects of the coffee business including teaching students about the different origins of the drink and even serving.

“We will cover all aspects of the business. Starting from the origins to the preparation and serving of the drink, and as far as I’m aware, the course is the only one of its kind.” Pegna told Breezy Scroll.

Reports further stated that initially, the very first course will be taught in the Italian language but if the course gets a good response, the university is ready to offer courses in the English language too.

Italians are avid coffee drinkers so it doesn’t come as a surprise to offer a course in the field. On average, an Italian drinks around 6 kg of coffee in a year, way more than the European average.

According to Mordor Intelligence, “The Italian coffee market in 2020 was estimated at USD 3.16 billion, and during the forecast period (2021-2026), it is projected to register a CAGR of 2.3%."

