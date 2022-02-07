ITBP Constable Sings Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon in Moving Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer has paid a heart-felt tribute to the legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar with a rendition of Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon.

The nightingale of India died due to multiple organ failure on Sunday in a Mumbai Hospital. She was 92 years old.

In the video shared by ITBP, constable Mujammal Haque, in his ITBP uniform, can be seen playing the heart-melting tune of Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon on Saxophone from his home.

“Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon… Constable Mujammal Haque of ITBP pays tribute to Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. #LataMangeshkar,” the tweet reads.

ए मेरे वतन के लोगों…स्वर कोकिला भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर को कांस्टेबल मुजम्मल हक़, आईटीबीपी की भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon… Constable Mujammal Haque of ITBP pays tribute to Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/PKUfc47jK4 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 6, 2022

The constable sang his heart out to pay homage to Lata Mangeshkar. In the comment section, many users were seen appreciating the melodious tribute and expressed their respect for the veteran singer.

The iconic song, written by Kavi Pradeep and composed by C Ramchandra to honour the Indian soldiers who died during the Sino-Indian battle of 1962, was first performed by Lata Mangeshkar on Republic Day of 1963 at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. The event was attended by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru,who was moved to tears after listening to the song.

The Bharat Ratna awardee breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital. She had been in hospital since January 8 when she was diagnosed with mild symptoms of Covid-19 and also pneumonia.

To pay tribute to one of the greatest voices of India, the government announced a two-day state mourning.

In her almost eight-decade career, Lata Mangeshkar sang 25,000 songs in as many as 36 Indian languages across classical and other genres.

Her demise has plunged a nation into grief. Before the last rites, several public figures visited Mangeshkar’s residence to pay their tributes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.