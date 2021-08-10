ITBP Inspector Father Salutes Daughter After Her Induction in Border Police

For a parent, there's no bigger satisfaction than seeing their child do better than them in life and if it's on the path of nation service, the happiness just multiplies many folds. While parents of every inducted officer at the passing parade of Indo Tibetan Border Police in Mussorie were proud, the happiness of Kamlesh Kumar was on cloud nine. Kamlesh, an inspector in the ITBP was there to attend the passing day parade of his daughter Diksha who has been inducted as an Assistant Commandant. Kamlesh's beaming happiness was too apparent to ignore and as Diksha completed the induction ceremony, he got up to salute his officer daughter.

This special moment for the father-daughter duo was shared on Twitter by ITBP. The pictures of Kamlesh saluting his daughter have no gone viral on social media.

Check it out here

Saluting the daughter with pride…Diksha joined ITBP as Assistant Commandant. His father Insp/CM Kamlesh Kumar of ITBP salutes her after the Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony at ITBP Academy, Mussoorie today. #Himveers pic.twitter.com/v8e1GkQJYH — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 8, 2021

Reacting to the photos, netizens congratulated Diksha and Kamlesh and called it a proud moment not just for them but the country. Proud moment for family and fellow countrymen. Good luck and best wishes" wrote a user in his reply

Others also posted their congratulatory messages. Check them out here:

Grate feeling, heartily congratulations to both Jai hind— Upender (@upender03) August 10, 2021

Heartiest congratulations dikhsha AC God bless you. Dangawas DIG BSF https://t.co/oTNpdHWAvO— Kameria N.S. (@kameria1234) August 8, 2021

Father's proudest moment when he salutes officer daughter after her POP. https://t.co/2nFqLCXOvU— Tanvir Choudhary (@TanvirCh_AC) August 8, 2021

The passing out ceremony at the ITBP officer’s training academy was attendant by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami as the chief guest. The day was historic for ITBP too as this was the first time that two women officers were inducted into the force for combat roles. ITBP had recruited two officers- Diksha and Prakriti, for combat roles through UPSC in 2016.

ITBP also released a book on its history titled History of ITBP'. The book has been published with an aim of making a reference volume for factual history about the force and its troop. ITBP said that the book will be useful for training and administrative purpose for referencing in-depth details as the official history of the force.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here