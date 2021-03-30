WATCH: ITBP Jawans Celebrate Holi at 17,000 Feet Near Galwan Valley in Ladakh, Video Goes Viral

Wholesome visuals of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police troops celebrating the festival of Holi snow-packed Ladakh have taken over the internet. Holi, the festival of colours celebrated across communities in the country and many parts of the world, signifies the triumph of good over evil. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans on March 29, Monday, braved the chill and marked the colourful festival with exceeding enthusiasm.

Shared on ITBP official Twitter page, a video shows men in uniform enjoying themselves at an altitude of 17,000 feet in Ladakh, near Galwan valley. The jawans marking the day with gusto, shaking a leg amid the snow, are winning hearts online.

The troopers, in the now-viral clip, can be seen having a gala time in the hills. They can be seen dancing their heart out on the song Gajban Pani le Chali. The festive mood is palpable as the soldiers danced to the songs with full enthusiasm. The adverse climate doesn’t seem to affect the lively spirit and exuberance. The howling of the wind is clearly audible in the video exemplifying the extreme conditions at that altitude.

“17,000 feet, Ladakh. #Holi. How’s the josh boys…Very very very high! ITBP troops celebrating #Holi2021,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The video is being widely shared and winning hearts online.

Since shared online, the clip has garnered over 9,100 views and tons of reactions. Several users of the micro-blogging platform flooded the comments section with glorifying comments and compliments. Many people also wished the jawans a happy Holi on the occasion. Others were majorly impressed by the vivaciousness of the forces and praised their ‘josh’.

Last year, Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh became a major flashpoint between Indian and Chinese soldiers, which saw many Indian fatalities while more than 40 Chinese soldiers were removed in the violent face-off.