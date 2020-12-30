ITBP Names Its K-9 Puppies after Locations and Posts along LAC for the First Time

India and China are still indulged in a cold war-esque situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) after the latter claimed part of the Indian territory as its own. In order to honour the security forces guarding the borders of Ladakh in these bone-chilling winter conditions, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has named its new-born K-9 pups after locations and posts along the LAC in a formal ‘Naamkaran Ceremony’ on Wednesday.

For the first time in the history of central security forces, ITBP has not opted to give a traditional western name to the canines. According to a report by The Tribune, ITBP has opted to name its K-9 soldiers based on local names. The names are based on various locations around LAC that are being guarded by the Indian Army.

According to The Tribune report, the 17 Malinois pups are named as: Ane-la, Galwan, Sasoma, Chip-chap, Saser, Srijap, Charding, Rezang, Daulat, Sultan-chusku, Imis, Rango, Yula, Mukhpri, Chung-Thung, Khardungi and Shyok.

The official naming ceremony was held at ITBP's National Training Centre for Dogs in Bhanu near Chandigarh. The 17 Malinois pups were born a few months ago to ITBP dogs, Gala, Olga and Oleshya. The three parent dogs were also part of K-9 and are veteran soldiers. They have taken part in many counter-terrorist operations and other high-profile security duties.

By breaking the tradition of naming the dogs after western names, ITBP now plans to continue with the new tradition. According to a report by India Today, ITBP now plans to name the next batch based on prominent cold frontiers where the central force is deployed. The central security force has decided to name their upcoming K-9 soldiers based on Indian names only in order to honour and carry on the legacy of Indian tradition.

India Today also reported that other Central Armed Police Forces have requested ITBP for these pups so that they can be used for their security duties. The ITBP was the first central force to deploy Malinois dogs ten year ago in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) hit areas. The ITBP scientifically breeds K9s to meet their demands and also provide K-9 warriors to other central security forces and State Police Forces.

The ITBP guards India’s borders with China’s Tibet Autonomous region and covers the Himalayan region from Karakoram to Jechap La which is a 3,488-km long border.