Watch: ITBP Officers' Heartwarming Tunes Dedicated to Covid-19 Warriors Earns Praise

As the country is battling with the devastating second wave of the pandemic, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel stepped forward to boost the morale of the COVID-19 warriors in a distinctive and heart-warming way. Video, featuring Constable Rahul Khosla, playing a soulful tune for the COVID-19 frontline warriors, is winning hearts on social media. In the video, which was shared on the official Twitter account of ITBP on May 18, the ITBP officer is seen strumming the melodious tune on a mandolin.

While sharing the video, the department wrote that ITBP presents the tune for Corona Warriors on Mandolin.

हर करम अपना करेंगे…कोरोना योद्धाओं को कांस्टेबल राहुल खोसला, आईटीबीपी का सलाम, मंडोलिन की धुन Constable Rahul Khosla, ITBP presents the tune for Corona Warriors on Mandolin pic.twitter.com/fkx65gse8g — ITBP (@ITBP_official) May 18, 2021

The video attracted Netizens minutes after it was uploaded. While some lauded the skills of the officer, some were impressed with the heartening gesture. One of the users wrote that the mandolin tune will surely keep the spirits of Corona warriors high, another just wrote, “Goosebumps.” Here, take a look at some of the reactions -

Superb 👏 what talent .. this will surely keep the spirits high of the Corona warriors. JAI HIND 🙏💪— PRINCE TULSIAN (@princetulsian) May 19, 2021

Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge…Aye Watan Tere Liye 👍Beautiful 🎵 😍#JaiHind— Renu Verma1010🏡🕊 (@RenuVermaMeerut) May 18, 2021

Kudos to Rahul ji for his stupendous performance. God bless you and all of us in this country.— Raj K Tickoo (@raj_tickoo) May 18, 2021

Very good music sir I like it ❤— same (@same2500) May 18, 2021

Goosebumps…Salute to you Sir..— Ritesh (@Ritesh18131573) May 18, 2021

Since it was shared, the video has received 5.1k views.

This is not the first time, ITBP officers have paid a musical tribute to the COVID warriors. Few days back the department shared a video of another ITBP officer singing a motivational song, to praise the COVID warriors, motivate them and uplift their spirits. Playing the tune on a guitar, Constable Lovely Singh sang, Kar har maidaan fateh song which went viral on social media and garnered praises.

कर हर मैदान फतह…कोरोना योद्धाओं को कांस्टेबल लवली सिंह, आईटीबीपी का सलाम Constable Lovely Singh, ITBP sings for Corona Warriors pic.twitter.com/MI8dHt64vn — ITBP (@ITBP_official) May 16, 2021

As COVID-19 tightened its grip on the country, to ease some load off the health officials, ITBP officers chipped in this fight. ITBP officers are working day and night at Delhi’s Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Radha Saomi Beas Centre to aid COVID positive patients. According to the department, approximately 900 patients have been discharged from the centre till now. ITBP stress counselors at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre conduct yogic and breathing exercises along with meditation sessions. The ITBP officers not only ensure a healthy environment but also monitor the quality of food given to patients.

