Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
5-min read

It's 2020 but Women Directors are Still Not Good Enough for the Oscars

The 92nd Academy Awards has once against snubbed women in its Best Director category in which only five women have so far been nominated.

Rakhi Bose | News18.com@theotherbose

Updated:January 14, 2020, 8:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
It's 2020 but Women Directors are Still Not Good Enough for the Oscars
Onmly five women have been nominated for the best Director category in the 92 year long history of The Academy Awards | Lulu Wang (left) Greta Gerwig (right) | Image credit: Reuters

It's 2020 and yet again The Academy has ghosted women filmmakers.

The end-of-the-year holiday season is a big time for the international film fraternity as it is also the time for the annual film and television awards. And just like every where, this year too bore witnesses to a tell (male) tale absence of women from top nominations, including at the Oscars 2020.

The list of nominations for the 92nd edition of the premiere Hollywood award for cinematic excellence gave women directors a complete miss when it came to the best director category. And this is not the first time. In fact, this is the 87th time because in it's 92-year-long history, it has seen only five women nominated for the category. Katheryn Bigelow became the only one in 2009 to win it ever for The Hurt Locker.

And it isn't just the Oscars. The Golden Globes nominations for Best Director found no women directors worth celebrating. Neither did the BAFTAS or the Director's Guild of America awards.

It isn't just women directors who don't make the cut. 'Best Film' categories also see a majority of films my men and about men. In fact, even Bigelow's Hurt Locker was about American men at war in Iraq and it cannot get more Trumped up macho than that. In fact, the BBC noted that in the last ten years, only one film that won the Oscar for best film had a female lead (Shape of Water directed by Benecio Del Toro).

Critics often argued that the skewed ratio between men and women directors is responsible for the annual ghosting that just looks like deja vu now.

That women don't make the cut because women don't make films or that there aren't enough women-centric films is a fallacy. 40 percent of the films produced in Hollywood in 2019 had female protagonists while another 17 percent had a combination of male and female protagonists.

Women also made up 10.6 percent of the 100 grossing movies from 2019, a study by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative in California found. That's an increase of 4.5 percent from 2018. Twelve of the top grossing films of 2019 were directed by women including Captain Marvel and Frozen II. 40 percent of the films produced in Hollywood in 2019 had female protagonists while another 17 percent had a combination of male and female protagonists.

In fact, 2019 saw strong films by women and depicting women as lead characters like Greta Gerwig's critically acclaimed period drama Little Women which was one of the top contenders with six nods in the run up to the nominations.

Lulu Wang's The Farewell, light yet nuanced tale about an Asian family's travails as they weave through life, death and legacy, was also a forerunner with high expectations. Yet it remained as conspicuously missing from the list as the famed gender equality in liberal workplaces.

And these aren't the only ones. Lorene Scrafaria's Hustlers starring the Jennifer Lopez, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood by Marielle Heller and debutante director Alma Har’el's Honey Boy were all given the cold shoulder.

Nevertheless, despite an increase, the statistics are still dismal. In 2018, only 8 percent of directors working on the top 250 highest grossing films were women. In 2019, the number is up to an ominous 13 percent.

Actresses like the Puero Rican Lopez, the Chinese Awkwafina who delighted audiences in Farewell and the African Lupita Nyongo's powerhouse performance in the dystopic horror film Us were given the miss whenit came to Best actress categories.

The Oscar nominations for Best Director have unsurprisingly outraged many.

In a statement released by Executive Director of Women in Film, Kirsten Schaffer and quoted by Deadline, she said, "It’s disheartening that even as the number of women nominated for awards in documentary, short film, and technical categories increases, there have still only been five women considered for the Best Directing award in its 92-year history. The Academy has made efforts to balance its voting bodies, but gender equality and diversity do not just happen. Without deep systemic change in the industry and a real commitment to equity in film finance, distribution, and marketing, this bleak trend will continue.”

In India, the best director category for premier film awards like the Filmfare has fared somewhat better than their Western counterparts when it came to women's representation. In the 65 years of the Filmfare Award's history, four women have won best director including Sai Paranjape, Zoya Akhter, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Meghana Gulzar who is the current holder of the title. Several others have been nominated over the years. However, Aparna Sen remains the only woman to have won the prestigious National Award for direction.

Nevertheless, women around the world have been increasing turning to directorial roles and achieving both critical and commercial success. Which is why the repeated bias has stung many. At a time when women are breaking the shackles of stereotypes and the glass ceiling of patriarchy like never before, at a time when more and more women are finally being recognized for their work across fields, the ever so familiar snub comes as just a reminder that the future might be female but the present most definitely is still male.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram