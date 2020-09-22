'It's 2020': Virat Kohli's RCB Defeating SRH in IPL Has Left Cricket Fans and 'Haters' in Disbelief

"It's 2020 and anything is possible."

If you have been tuning in to IPL for the past few seasons, you'd probably be aware of Royal Challengers Bangalore being the butt of online jokes owning to their subpar performances on the field.

Take this: In 2019 RCB were placed last on the table after incurring 8 loses. 2018 saw a similar story with the Men in Red not qualifying for the playoffs, while in 2017 RCB lost 10 out of their designated 14 matches. It hasn't helped that the team hasn't lifted a single trophy since the inception of the league despite big names being attached to the franchise over the years.

Also Read: Cricket Fans Brutally Roast RCB After IPL 2020 Gets Suspended Due to Coronavirus

But Monday was a different day when Virat Kohli-led RCB started their IPL 2020 journey on a positive note after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad comprehensively in Dubai.

Young opener Devdutt Padikkal starred on debut before Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Virat Kohli-led team, sending social media and the critics of RCB in a frenzy. It is perhaps too early to note this in the tournament but the victory pushed RCB to the top of the table, sending the "haters" into the hiding.

Also Read: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal Star As Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs

#RCBvSRHRCB won their maiden IPL match by 10 runs. pic.twitter.com/CWv4HcjSzB — girik_aman_ (@oye_hasle_thoda) September 21, 2020

Chahal after taking 2 wickets in 2 balls#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/dkFouYOsrF — All India Memes (@allindiamemes) September 21, 2020

RCBians for the first time in 4 years looking at the points table #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/VGWZAzPE09 — Gungun (@pahadi_chori) September 21, 2020

A Bold Win By Our Challengers and We Topped The Table #RCBvSRH #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/dDUBbSfFQl — RCB Trends™ (@TrendRCB) September 21, 2020

RCB table topper!!!!!!! And MI bottom!!!!! Frame this screenshot. #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/QlLTfq33iN — Correct me if I am wrong (@CorrectmeifIam1) September 21, 2020

Padikkal 56 (42) displayed his talent with a half-century before AB de Villiers (51 of 30) took command and provided the much needed final flourish to take RCB to 163 for five after they were sent in to bat.

Chasing 164 for a win, SRH were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs. The Sunrisers were on course for a comfortable chase with Jonny Bairstow (61 off 43) looking in ominous touch. But Yuzvendra Chahal's exceptional spell (3/18) triggered a collapse from which SRH couldn't recover.