It's 2021 and You Can Now Listen to Music Made By Plants

Have you ever wished that your plants could talk to you? Now, they can sing to you. A device called ‘Plantwave’ lets you tune into nature, literally. They let you listen to the sounds made by plants, ranging from trees, flowers, bonsai to mushrooms. The device can detect electrical variations in plants by placing two electrodes on the leaves, the Plantwave website explains. The variations are then graphed as waves, which are turned into pitch messages to play musical instruments designed by the team. Wave characteristics are responsible for the differences in textural qualities of the sounds. The finished product is a continuous stream of pleasant music which, the website says, “gives you a sonic window into the secret life of plants." The Instagram page of Plantwave has a range of videos on how the device taps into plant music, including cacti, iris flowers and coastal plants. Children take to this music and many say it has a soothing and healing effect. Listen to the plant music here.

It turns out from all of the above, that dead leaves don’t produce sounds while healthy ones do, and the (Hawaiian) hills can really be alive with the sound of music. Plantwave costs $299 or Rs 22,200. The Plantwave equipment is advanced; it lets you connect to mobile devices and listen to plant music for hours on end. It can even be connected to professional musical equipment like MIDI synths and Digital Audio Workstations. The different utilities of Plantwave are listed on its website as connecting to nature, relaxing, focussing and increasing presence. It can be used to at home, in the kitchen, in the studio, during yoga or meditation, or on hiking trails. The device lends itself to many creative pursuits, and if plant music becomes a genre in the future, we certainly wouldn’t be saying no.

