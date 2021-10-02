It's 2nd October and Drishyam Fans Are 'Attending Swami Chinmayananda's Satsang'

For a lot of other Indians, 2nd October is a holiday for Gandhi Jayanti, which mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. But if you were to ask a ‘Drishyam fan where they were, the reason the day is significant is different - if you asked them what their plans for that day were, they’d probably tell you they have a ‘satsang’ to attend. Doesn’t make sense? We’ll get more specific - Swami Chinmayananda’s Satsang. Still unsure? It’s an inside trivia for fans of the movie ‘Drishyam’ where the ‘attending Swamiji’s satsang’ was the ultimate excuse that was ever used - and managed to work.

2nd October has become synonymous with chauthi fail Vijay (Ajay Devgn) executing the ‘perfect plan’ to save his family from a murder conviction ever since the critically acclaimed and Malayalam remake, Drishyam released in 2015. But there’s a catch. Vijay or his family members never actually visited Goa on 2nd October. Soon after that fateful night of the murder, when Vijay’s daughter Anju accidentally kills her blackmailer and IG Meera Deshmukh’s (Tabu) son Sam, movie geek Vijay cooks up a plan and trains each member of his family to lie to the cops that they were in Panaji on the day (2nd Oct) when Sam went missing.

Here’s what Vijay and his family keeps repeating during several interrogations: They visit Swami Chinmayanand’s Satsang on 2nd October (Saturday), stay in a hotel later. The next day they watch a movie and return home on 3rd October evening. (Also, they have pav bhaji for lunch) This statement gets repeated at least 20 times, over the course of the movie, while the cops interrogate Vijay and his family.

For obvious reasons, Bollywood fans have latched onto this ever since Drishyam hit the screens almost six years ago and the story fabricated by the family to evade the arrest has now become a popular meme among Bollywood fans. Year after year, they post their annual reminder.

Me to October 2-Drishyam jokes pic.twitter.com/O2YQda5mxP— Adnaan (@theadnaankhan) October 1, 2021

It has started.Vijay aur uski family kAaj Panaji jayenge , satsang me shamil hone. Pav Bhaji bhi khayenge. Or kal 3 Oct ko vapas agenge.#Drishyam has made a special connection with 2 October. — Rahul Singh (@RahulSi18509263) October 2, 2021

In case you are wondering, here’s what actually happened:

3rd October: Vijay (Ajay Devgn) visits Panaji to dispose of Sam’s car and his sim card. He then buys 4 movie tickets, 4 pav bhajis, 4 return bus tickets and visits an ATM (the CCTV footage of which Tabu watches later).

4th October: This time, the family legit visits Panaji and they recreate the chain of events, as per their statements given to police.

They attend the Swami Chinmayanand Satsang, watch a movie, have pav bhaji in a restaurant and stay in a hotel (this is when Vijay also changes the lodge’s register entry to 2nd October) and return on 5th October evening. While doing so, Vijay befriends everyone he meets along the way. The restaurant owner, the bus conductor, the cinema guy… the list is endless.

Vijay AGAIN visits Panaji after a few days and meets the same bunch of people just to remind them of his meeting with them on 3rd October. These people get interrogated later and their statements prove Vijay’s alibi.

