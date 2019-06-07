Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'It's a PhD': This Woman Had the Perfect Maternity Photoshoot With Her Thesis

Sarah's twitter handle states that her PhD topic is epigenetic variation and exposure to endocrine-disrupting compounds. Yes, that went above our heads too. No wonder the thesis is literally her 'brainchild.'

News18.com

Updated:June 7, 2019, 7:43 AM IST
'It's a PhD': This Woman Had the Perfect Maternity Photoshoot With Her Thesis
Sarah's twitter handle states that her PhD topic is epigenetic variation and exposure to endocrine-disrupting compounds. Yes, that went above our heads too. No wonder the thesis is literally her 'brainchild.'
Maternity photoshoots are the latest fad and everyone seems to be eager to join the bandwagaon. However, this woman has given the concept a totally different meaning.

Sara Whelan Curtis is a PhD scholar at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. Now prestigious as it may be, getting a doctorate may just be the hardest thing you've ever done and this young student had the perfect analogy to express how she felt on finally getting the degree.

She compared it to a pregnancy and called it the longest labor ever. She shared a before and after picture of herself with her 'baby' as well.

In one picture, she can be seen caressing her 'baby bump', and in the next picture, she is seen cradling her thesis wrapped in baby blankets. How cute is that?

This is probably the funniest thing we've seen today and Twitter seems to agree. In fact, many female scholars also shared their 'labor' stories in the comment thread!

Sarah's twitter handle states that her PhD topic is epigenetic variation and exposure to endocrine-disrupting compounds. Yes, that went above our heads too. No wonder the thesis is literally her brainchild.

