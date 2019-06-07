'It's a PhD': This Woman Had the Perfect Maternity Photoshoot With Her Thesis

Maternity photoshoots are the latest fad and everyone seems to be eager to join the bandwagaon. However, this woman has given the concept a totally different meaning.

Sara Whelan Curtis is a PhD scholar at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. Now prestigious as it may be, getting a doctorate may just be the hardest thing you've ever done and this young student had the perfect analogy to express how she felt on finally getting the degree.

She compared it to a pregnancy and called it the longest labor ever. She shared a before and after picture of herself with her 'baby' as well.

In one picture, she can be seen caressing her 'baby bump', and in the next picture, she is seen cradling her thesis wrapped in baby blankets. How cute is that?

This is probably the funniest thing we've seen today and Twitter seems to agree. In fact, many female scholars also shared their 'labor' stories in the comment thread!

Congratulations! I am into the 66th month of labour and expecting soon. — Kunal M (@ProfAntMan) June 4, 2019

This is EVERYTHING!!!!!This was my hand in photo. As I couldn’t bear the smiley normal photo as if I just casually wrote 130,000 words. No I was goddam showing the pain and torture too. Dragging myself to the finish line! pic.twitter.com/lh8lWtkANM — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) June 4, 2019

This pregnancy has been in phases and pauses 😭 — Kunal M (@ProfAntMan) June 4, 2019

What, no gender reveal? — Deborah Ahrens (@Djuna22) June 4, 2019

That loving look the thesis gives right back at you 😭😭😭 — Stephen Black (@stephenablack) June 4, 2019

I meant to do a PhD baby blanket, but never got past knitting the central panel... pic.twitter.com/eIu7AMdVPJ — Dr. Stephanie Craven (@OpusMixtum) June 4, 2019

i think we should be friends lol(congrats!) pic.twitter.com/KyOZCapNUl — novayorkines (@joydevision) June 4, 2019

Enjoy it while it’s new. Mine is 35 years old and somewhat of a disappointment. I actually have no idea where it is. — Mark Boslough (@MarkBoslough) June 4, 2019

Congratulations on the newprint baby-thesis! Thanks for spending love on every page. When will she/he be introduce to the world (preprint)?Wait, I am hearing the baby whispers: I want siblings in the near future 🙉 — Achmad Danny 🔬 (@dannygazali) June 4, 2019

Sarah's twitter handle states that her PhD topic is epigenetic variation and exposure to endocrine-disrupting compounds. Yes, that went above our heads too. No wonder the thesis is literally her brainchild.