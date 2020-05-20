BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'It's All Relative': Mariah Carey Loves the Confidence of Woman Who Attributed Einstein's E=mc² to Her

Image credits: @2902___ / AP. ·

Image credits: @2902___ / AP. ·

The woman was trying out one of the many Instagram filters recently that asks questions. When she was asked, 'Who said E=mc2,' the Twitter user confidently said, 'Mariah Carey'.

Share this:

Who would have thought a goof-up done on an Instagram quiz will go viral on social media, leaving thousands in splits. A woman managed to do just that by attributing the physics equation E=mc² invented by Albert Einstein to American singer Mariah Carey.

The woman was trying out one of the many Instagram filters recently that asks questions. When she was asked, "Who said E=mc2," the Twitter user confidently said, "Mariah Carey". When the filter showed the correct answer to be Einstein, the user seemed to realize what the question meant as she can be heard saying nonchalantly, "Ok, Einstein".

She posted the clip on Twitter, writing, "I said Mariah Carey with an unbelievable amount of confidence".

Only the woman is not entirely wrong as Carey does have a massively hit album called "E=mc²". After the video was widely being shared and multiple people were leaving comments on the thread, the woman clarified that she knew that Einstein had invented the mass-energy equivalence, but upon seeing the equation, her mind went to the music album.

To her delight, Carey noticed the video and retweeted the video. She wrote, "Keep that confidence girl! It's all relative, anyway".

The official account of Albert Einstein also tweeted. The account is managed by a company in the authority of representing the Albert Einstein estate.

The handle wrote, "It happens to the best of us #ItsAllRelative".

Here are some hilarious tweets left by fans of Mariah Carey on the thread:


You can catch Mariah Carey's "E=mc²" album from 2008 here.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading