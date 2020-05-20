'It's All Relative': Mariah Carey Loves the Confidence of Woman Who Attributed Einstein's E=mc² to Her

Who would have thought a goof-up done on an Instagram quiz will go viral on social media, leaving thousands in splits. A woman managed to do just that by attributing the physics equation E=mc² invented by Albert Einstein to American singer Mariah Carey.

The woman was trying out one of the many Instagram filters recently that asks questions. When she was asked, "Who said E=mc2," the Twitter user confidently said, "Mariah Carey". When the filter showed the correct answer to be Einstein, the user seemed to realize what the question meant as she can be heard saying nonchalantly, "Ok, Einstein".

She posted the clip on Twitter, writing, "I said Mariah Carey with an unbelievable amount of confidence".

I said Mariah Carey with an unbelievable amount of confidence 😭 pic.twitter.com/f1ZqMyhGvz — rihanna’s cupids bow (@2902___) May 17, 2020

Only the woman is not entirely wrong as Carey does have a massively hit album called "E=mc²". After the video was widely being shared and multiple people were leaving comments on the thread, the woman clarified that she knew that Einstein had invented the mass-energy equivalence, but upon seeing the equation, her mind went to the music album.

😂 nah I’m aware it’s Einstein’s bag, but when I see E=MC² I think of Mariah not him lmao - I know who’s made more of an impact on me 💀 — rihanna’s cupids bow (@2902___) May 18, 2020

To her delight, Carey noticed the video and retweeted the video. She wrote, "Keep that confidence girl! It's all relative, anyway".

Keep that confidence girl! It's all relative, anyway ❤️ https://t.co/HbOF2z5yv6 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 18, 2020

The official account of Albert Einstein also tweeted. The account is managed by a company in the authority of representing the Albert Einstein estate.

The handle wrote, "It happens to the best of us #ItsAllRelative".

It happens to the best of us! #ItsAllRelative — Albert Einstein (@AlbertEinstein) May 19, 2020

Here are some hilarious tweets left by fans of Mariah Carey on the thread:







Who Einstein? — Antônio Cipriano (@xPiih) May 17, 2020

E=mc²



Einstein = mariahcarey² — Sakinah Muliawati (@sakinong_) May 18, 2020

Einstein found unresponsive!!!! — A.G 👹 (@Ayy_G) May 17, 2020

einstein was unoriginal and plagiarized mariah's work — dabarbie✨ (@fiercewlsn) May 17, 2020

You can catch Mariah Carey's "E=mc²" album from 2008 here.