It's Almost 2022 and We're Now Doing Surgeries on Bananas

It’s 2021 and they’re performing surgeries on bananas. You read that right, but operating on a banana was not the point in this entire process. It was an exercise in telemedicine wherein a doctor from London remotely performed a surgery on a banana in another city. It serves to demonstrate remote surgery possibilities. A video of the operation was tweeted by Gadget Hub, which wrote: “Telemedicine achievements:a surgeon from London remotely performed an operation on a banana in California.This is just a demonstration of the remote surgery possibilities;thanks to 5G communication,which works with minimal delays,such operations will become a reality for surgeons". The video was shared by another Twitter user too, who claimed that the surgery was performed in New York. Well, New York or California, the bottom-line is that they did surgery on a banana. Can you feel the good meme-makers of Twitter manically taking notes?

This banana surgery in New York was performed remotely by a doctor in London via the internet. Imagine a future where you can pick your surgeons from anywhere in the world like recruiting a team of pro gamers. pic.twitter.com/TWQI3HRVEP— Drift0r (@Drift0r) December 3, 2021

They did surgery on a *checks notes* banana? pic.twitter.com/gMeGxISq8o— memecosystem services (@yaypurplecheese) December 13, 2021

I hope they have much better servers for this than we have in CoD 😂 That banana is 1 packet burst or snapshot error away from being a smoothie— Xclusive Ace (@TheXclusiveAce) December 3, 2021

They did surgey on a banana— soulja boy invented the internet (@sadboiOG) December 3, 2021

and then the internet went out mid surgery gg— Rick (@shine_fade) December 3, 2021

Hope the docs dont have my internet connection— KenFarmer (@KenFarmerTV) December 3, 2021

Slices an artery… "I'm lagging!"— Devin (@Sniggle2915) December 3, 2021

We are gonna save so many bananas— Snack Related Mishap (@supermills) December 5, 2021

In case you didn’t know about the “they did surgery" meme, it’s from 2018. It goes pretty much the same, except that the patient then was a grape. People had shared countless photoshopped variations of a grape undergoing surgery in different situations, repeating just the one thing: “they did surgery on a grape". Surgeons at the Edward Hospital in the US had actually performed a surgery on a grape - eight years ago. ‘Da Vinci Surgical System,’ the complex machine performed the surgery on the grape by gently peeling off its skin, and then stitching it back on. Calling it the most advanced robotic medical technology available then, the hospital shared the surgical procedure in a 2010 video, which thanks to Google’s algorithms, YouTube decided to randomly throw it on some users’ recommendation list in 2018.

Edward Hospital now has the da Vinci Si Surgical System, the most advanced robotic technology available which can be used for a range of minimally invasive procedures in gynecology, urology, thoracic and general surgery. For surgeons, da Vinci’s benefits include better vision, more precision and more control due to the system’s magnification and 3D capabilities, elimination of tremors and multiple degrees and directions of movement. Through da Vinci’s robotic wrists which are capable of rotating 540 degrees, surgeons are able to perform movements that aren’t possible with human hands.

