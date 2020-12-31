New Year's Eve 2021: Google Doodle is Ushering It In With a Countdown Clock

It's almost new year's eve 2021 - ushering us out of 2020.

2020 has been wild to say the least. It's been a rocky start and an even rockier finish with things catapulting with a global pandemic and the twists that followed after it.

To usher in 2021, Google has a ticking clock waiting to 'ring in the new year' on its homepage. The default Google logo has been replaced by the now counting-down clock.

To jazz it up and add the celebratory feel we're missing, the logo is laced with a string of lights and glitter.

There's also a hidden mini-game to play: A small confetti cone, which once you click explodes onto the page, showing the page with confetti, much like you'd see at a real party this year if you happened to go to one.

In the Gregorian calendar, New Year’s Eve, the last day of a year, falls on December 31. In many countries, the occasion is celebrated with evening parties, where many people eat, drink, dance, and watch or light fireworks.

Clicking further down the page on the Google Doodle, you can go back to the yester-years past of all the iconic Google countdowns, all the way to 2011. While each year has been unique, no year has been quite like 2020 so far. A look at the past elements perhaps cements the message that this truly has been one rollercoaster of a year.

2020 has been filled with Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdowns in most countries, also met soon after by global economic slowdown.

A new year also automatically brings hope of change: People across the globe are waiting for 2021 to bring with it new hope, newer vaccines, happiness and an end to uncertainity.

As Google’s blog, says, “It’s been a cuckoo year, but 2020’s clock is ticking. The countdown begins now, and when the clock strikes midnight a new year will spread its wings!”