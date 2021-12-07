It's December and the Delhi Vs Mumbai 'Cold Wars' Have Begun on Twitter

We are a week into December and in every other part of the world it’s time for festive cheer. In India, however, we have been busy keeping up the age old tradition of fighting over which city is the coldest around this time. Delhi, especially, cannot let anyone else steal its thunder when it comes to winters. This time, Mumbaikars made a valiant effort to plant a stake on the cold grounds, and a Delhi vs Mumbai war has started off on social media. All of this, as global warming slowly but surely leads human civilisation towards its imminent destruction. No one knows why this is a competition or why it started; we, as a civilisation, like to be miserable and hate it if anyone else claims a bigger part of it. To complicate things further, Mumbai witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of the city around December 1. As the temperature dipped, Mumbaikars took to social media to share updates about the unseasonal rainfall and made #MumbaiRains trend on Twitter.

It’s 2021 and we’re now apparently gatekeeping cold. We don’t make the rules.

wake up guys, it’s December which means everyday we’ll witness delhi vs mumbai “why are you feeling cold” “what’s your problem?” Olympics— best girl (@awkdipti) December 2, 2021

Delhi peeps, when Mumbai peeps complain about how cold it is pic.twitter.com/uyHzMDFu3R— Raghav Chopra (@RaghavChopra_) November 29, 2021

I see we have reached the 'it is hardly cold in Delhi' and 'there is an Antarctic and Arctic combined vortex in Mumbai' part of December…— Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) December 2, 2021

i have seen more mumbai people being mad about delhi people gatekeeping cold than actual delhi people gatekeeping cold— aaron struggles (@blu3ba11s) December 3, 2021

Feeling cold is arbitrary & situational. Mumbai peeps feeling cold & Delhi peeps telling them it’s nothing & talking about Delhi saardi is daft. Someone from Vancouver would find Delhi’s cold, warm shorts weather. Stop glorifying stupid things. Life is too short for that.— MR (@Mark_Rodricks) December 2, 2021

The delhite urge to grab a mumbaikar by neck and actually make them experience Delhi winters pic.twitter.com/VuyrD0o8GN— little bit alexis (@laalaalaalala) December 2, 2021

Mumbai aaja beta fresh air breathe karne pehle— Manmay Singhvi (@zlanmay) December 2, 2021

Ahmedabad is the middle ground between Delhi and Mumbai. Not as cold as Delhi, but definitely colder than Mumbai.— Billu 😼 (@CatPapa17) December 2, 2021

After the rains in Mumbai, many welcomed the cool weather, others could not resist sharing memes about the suddenness of the weather change. One Twitter user wrote: “Can You imagine #Mumbai being colder then #Delhi in the day time on 1st December? It’s all happening. Temperature At 2:30PM: Delhi Safdarjung Observatory 22.6°c Mumbai Santacruz Observatory 22.4°c + 13mm rains and winds, much cooler Real feel." A yellow alert had been declared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Mumbai and surrounding districts.

Making the ‘cold war’ even more ironic, it is notable that the national capital, a city of 20 million, is one of the world’s most polluted cities. Air quality often hits hazardous levels during the winter, when the burning of crop residue in neighbouring states coincides with lower temperatures that trap smoke. The smoke travels to New Delhi, obscuring the sky. In 2020, 13 of the 15 cities with the most polluted air were in India. “In northern India, the autumn spike in air pollution relates in part to the annual burning of crop residue in fields," Deborah Seligsohn, an Asia air pollution expert at Villanova University, told Associated Press. Delhi’s pollution woes are, however, due to various other causes too.

