2-min read

It's Fadnavis, Not Thackeray: Overnight Plot Twist in Maharashtra Has Made Newspapers the 'Biggest Losers'

In a dramatic turn of events, the BJP turned the table on its rivals when a fraction of NCP politicians broke away under the leadership of Ajit Pawar and formed government in Maharashtra with Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:November 23, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
In a dramatic turn of events, the BJP turned the table on its rivals when a faction of NCP politicians broke away under the leadership of Ajit Pawar and formed government in Maharashtra with Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister.

In a dramatic turn of events, the BJP turned the table on its rivals when a faction of NCP politicians broke away under the leadership of Ajit Pawar and formed government in Maharashtra with Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister.

This is a major twist, since NCP Sharad Pawar had only yesterday announced that Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray would be the chief minister in the state, with support from both the NCP and the Congress. But clearly, the BJP had something else in mind.

While this "maha" twist was completely unexpected, what struck Twitterati was the fact that most Indian newspapers had, by morning, published news with headlines claiming that Uddhav Thackeray is all set to be the new Chief Minister. Many pointed out that this makes evident the sad truth of print media having a shorter shelf life than digital media or television today.

This overnight bedlam, apart from making us ask "What just happened in Maharashtra?", has also raised a serious question - Is print media fighting a losing battle against digital media?

That is what netizens seem to think. More than shock and furore over the political crisis in the state, they seemed to be more excited to share photos of newspaper headlines which are in sharp contrast to breaking news on television.

Turns out BJP's overnight coup had more than one intended effect, it also shed light on the one advantage that electronic media has over print media - time, which clearly waits for no one and newspapers today learnt it the hard way. 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
