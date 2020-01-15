'It's from My Movie': Pakistani Actress Slams Tarek Fatah for Promoting Fake Polio Video

Running into another round of controversy, Pakistani-Canadian journalist and author Tarek Fatah once again ended up promoting fake news just to troll Pakistan.

Tarek took to Twitter to share a video of a Pakistani woman holding her child in her lap and slamming a polio worker by saying that she will never feed her children polio drops as they cause stomach upset. While the scuffle goes on between the mother and the worker dressed in white, a crowd of people wait and watch the scene.

According to reports, Tarek had written, "Pakistani mother slams the door shut in the face of Polio workers. Screams at the two female volunteers: I will never ever allow my children to take these drops. Never never will my kids drink these drops. Never."

However, the tweet was later removed by Tarek after reports came out to slam him for falsely portraying a situation.

It was pointed out by Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat, who said that the scene is from her movie 'Load Wedding', where she is acting in the role of the polio worker in white and the angry mother of the child is another actress. She also added that, "Through the film they were raising awareness of the issue."

Asking Tarekh to verify the source before posting next time, she said, "Glad to see our performances were so convincing."

Thank u for giving ur 2 cents on this but pls first verify the source b4 posting next time. It’s a scene frm my movie”loadwedding”,the polio worker is me & that woman an actress.Through the film we were raising awareness of the issue.Glad 2 see our performances were so convincing https://t.co/ididoJJcxL — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) January 15, 2020

However, a Twitter user shared the clip, which was apparently what Tarek shared without fact-checking.

After Hayat tooka jibe at Tarek, netizens too came together to lash out at Tarekh over the video and cxalling him a "liar".

Savage! Well done @MehwishHayat!I have come across @TarekFatah creating misunderstandings and adding lots of negativity on Twitter. Wish him a positive change on the occasion of Pongal/Sankranthi! — Captain Manivannan (@mani1972ias) January 15, 2020

Hahahahaha.. brilliant slap on this idiot face! — Faisal Iqbal فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) January 15, 2020

I was so convinced before I read your tweet that this will be an enactment because of 2 reasons -Firstly no-one in real life speaks so dramatically. Second and most important vdo shared by none other than Tarek Fake.. — Saikata ..சைகதா சாட்டர்ஜி...‏‎‎ ‏‎‎‎‎‎سائکات چٹرجی (@saikata4u) January 15, 2020

@MehwishHayat it seems Tarek Fatah is running out of bullets. He has always been a liar, but now getting more and more desperate..sign of last convulsions. — roxana (@roxmiaen) January 15, 2020

It is his destiny to be ridiculed wherever he goes :). — Ahmed Nadeem (@Ahmed__Nadeem) January 15, 2020

Ha ha ha ha.. this is the nth time @TarekFatah has tweeted an islamaphobic tweet without fact checking ‍♀️‍♀️ — Mahalakshmi Sankaran (@Mahalakshmi_81) January 15, 2020

