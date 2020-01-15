Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'It's from My Movie': Pakistani Actress Slams Tarek Fatah for Promoting Fake Polio Video

Asking Tarekh to verify the source before posting next time, actress Mehwish Hayat said, 'Glad to see our performances were so convincing.'

News18.com

Updated:January 15, 2020, 3:32 PM IST
'It's from My Movie': Pakistani Actress Slams Tarek Fatah for Promoting Fake Polio Video
Asking Tarekh to verify the source before posting next time, actress Mehwish Hayat said, 'Glad to see our performances were so convincing.'

Running into another round of controversy, Pakistani-Canadian journalist and author Tarek Fatah once again ended up promoting fake news just to troll Pakistan.

Tarek took to Twitter to share a video of a Pakistani woman holding her child in her lap and slamming a polio worker by saying that she will never feed her children polio drops as they cause stomach upset. While the scuffle goes on between the mother and the worker dressed in white, a crowd of people wait and watch the scene.

According to reports, Tarek had written, "Pakistani mother slams the door shut in the face of Polio workers. Screams at the two female volunteers: I will never ever allow my children to take these drops. Never never will my kids drink these drops. Never."

However, the tweet was later removed by Tarek after reports came out to slam him for falsely portraying a situation.

It was pointed out by Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat, who said that the scene is from her movie 'Load Wedding', where she is acting in the role of the polio worker in white and the angry mother of the child is another actress. She also added that, "Through the film they were raising awareness of the issue."

Asking Tarekh to verify the source before posting next time, she said, "Glad to see our performances were so convincing."

However, a Twitter user shared the clip, which was apparently what Tarek shared without fact-checking.

After Hayat tooka jibe at Tarek, netizens too came together to lash out at Tarekh over the video and cxalling him a "liar".

