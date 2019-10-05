'It's Getting Better': Barack Obama Quotes Beatles Song to Wish Michelle on 27th Anniversary
The Obamas got married on October 3, 1992 in Chicago and gave been setting couple goals for all and sundry, since.
Image credit: Twitter
The Obamas just completed 27 years of being married and the couple celebrated the day with the most adorable social media posts for each other.
On Thursday, former US President Barack Obama completed 27 years of being married to Michelle. To mark the anniversary, Obama posted a photo of the couple silhouetted against the setting sun. "Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!" he wrote.
Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years! pic.twitter.com/mImRqIYn1R— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2019
Michelle also took to Instagram to share her happiness.
"27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack," the post read.
Many including footballer David Beckham and actress Sophia Bush responded to the post, wishing the couple a happy married life and congratulating them on completing 27 years.
The Obamas got married on October 3, 1992 in Chicago and continue to set couple goals for all and sundry.
