It's Gurugram vs Bengaluru on Social Media as Founder Posts Why Startups Must Look at NCR

A debate was started on LinkedIn after a user named Kunwar Raj posted why Gurgaon is a better place for startups than Bengaluru. This comes at a point when people in Bengaluru are struggling to get to their offices amid heavy rainfall and flooding. Highlighting a few points, Kunwar wrote, “Airport is 20 minutes away, You can book cabs much much more easily, There’s a balance of opinions- not everyone talks about startups, Traffic is very manageable if you live in Gurgaon. If you’re travelling from Delhi then it’s bad during office hours. But not as bad as Bangalore, Metro connectivity is much better, I feel housing and societies are also much better. Lastly, Rains. “You can add to the list in the comments or tell me why Bangalore is better. Either way, I’m not moving,” he further asked people. Have a look:

With this, he triggered a debate. While ew people are asking why the debate is happening, others are busy stating the important points.

“Found an article to highlight Gurgaon situation during rain.. kindly check the facts before putting any comparisons.. actually bad infrastructure situation is the same for many metro cities.. we hear similar news for Mumbai too in the months of June-July.. hope govt will start taking concrete steps towards development,” commented a LinkedIn user.

Another person wrote, “So well said. Pls, do one more campaign. Get all the Delhi and Gurgaon folks who are in Bengaluru by droves, back to Gurgaon. Bengaluru problem will be automatically solved and these folks will be back to the proclaimed heaven.”

Meanwhile, amid the worsening situation in Bengaluru, several firms in the region are being called out for asking people to report to the office despite the floods. “Only handful companies are allowing work from home/hybrid models now. Most want you to come to Bangalore. WFH can only be a soft commitment and not everyone can travel 2/3 days a week to Bengaluru. Unfortunately Public transport here doesn’t allow us to do so,” wrote a Twitter user.

