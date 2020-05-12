It's Live! The Office Recreates and Brings Back All of Its 201 Episodes through Slack

he Office is one of the most loved sitcoms of all times that aired for over 8 years. With a memorable cast, wonderful performances and relatable storylines, the show remains to be one of the most widely quoted sitcoms.

Now, the chatting app Slack is bringing all the 201 episodes, spread throughout the nine seasons of the show, back.

With several offices conducting their business from their homes amid the coronavirus outbreak, MSCHF, a company that makes mystery boxes and viral products like the Jesus shoes, is going to recreate the entire sitcom using real people.





Real people will type in as the characters from The Office on the channel. As if the Slack group belongs to Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, the group will be detailed into various departments like the warehouse, accounting, and general office room.

The episodes will play out live with dialogues on the Slack chat every weekday 9 to 5.

Viewers can join in the live Slack but have been requested not to leave comments. There are certain moderators at play as well who will filter out any inappropriate messages that are left on the channel.

Talking about the cultural influence the show has had, Daniel Greenberg, head of strategy at MSCHF told The Verge, “Since The Office aired, the nature of work and office culture has changed drastically, a lot of which is centered around the way we use technologies. This is a live experience by real people Mondays through Fridays, nine-to-five”.

Although the firm had started working on the project before the viral outbreak had impacted the globe, the timing seems to be perfect.