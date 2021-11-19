It's Merry Crabmas in Australia! Millions of Red Crabs March to Ocean to Mate, Spawn

The phrase “paint the town red” literally comes true during Christmas Island’s annual red crab migration in Australia. It is one of the most incredible natural processes on our planet, as millions of bright red critters begin their march to the ocean to mate and spawn. Their yearly migration starts with the first rainfall of the wet season, which is usually in October or November and at times as late as December. And it is this yearly trek that paints the tiny island red as they take over towns, roads and bridges in their journey to the ocean. According to Park Australia, more than 50 million of these majestic creatures inhabit the island and it is the only place in the world where they are found. The breath-taking phenomenon occurs each year and is determined by the phase of the moon. “Red crabs always spawn before dawn on a receding high-tide during the last quarter of the moon. Incredibly, they know exactly when to leave their burrows to make this lunar date,” the government agency added.

The large male crabs lead the way and usually arrive at the water’s first but are soon outnumbered by females. After a replenishing dip in the water the male crustaceans retreat to the lower terraces of the island to dig burrows. The record number of crabs means a space crunch and it often leads to fights with each other for possession of a burrow. Once that’s settled, the female lot joins the males on the terraces to mate in or near the burrows. After mating, the male crabs take a second dip before starting their journey back to the plateau.

The females stay behind in the burrows until they are ready to produce eggs which happens within three days. They further remain in the burrows for up to two weeks as the eggs develop and are ready to be dispensed into the ocean. During the spawning process, the females swarm the shoreline so they can release their eggs into the sea, as per Parks Australia.

“Merry Crabsmas," said the tweet posted by Parks Australia. “The crab collab that 2021 has been waiting for: Christmas Island red crabs x Crab Rave," they addead.

While the migration occurs annually, unfortunately, the crabs’ offspring’s survival rate is slim. Parks Australia says that most years no or very few baby crabs make it back to the land. But experts say once or twice a decade a larger number survive, balancing the population on the island.

