'It's My Duty': Imran Tahir's Heartfelt Post on Carrying Drinks for CSK Gets a Loud Cheer on Twitter

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir who dons the yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings is yet to play game for the franchise in the ongoing IPL 2020 edition.

Tahir was the pick of the bowlers for CSK in the last year's IPL with 26 wickets for which he was awarded the Purple Cap. But now he's carrying drinks for his fellow teammates and he has no qualms about it.

On Wednesday, Tahir took to microblogging site Twitter and said that it was his duty to "return the favours" to the players who had earlier carried drinks when he was out there in the action.

"When I used to play many players carried drinks for me now when deserved players are in the field it’s my duty do return favors," the spinner wrote before adding, "Its not about me playing or not it’s about my team winning.If I get a chance I will do my best but for me team is important."

Calling Tahir a true sportsman and champ of the game, cricket fans hailed the CSK leg-spinner for taking the exclusion in his stride.

For a sportsman its always about being out there for the team no matter what we do. Nothing can match that feeling. Respect ✊ True sportsmanship in the spirit of the game! @ImranTahirSA @ChennaiIPL https://t.co/b6gXYh8zGZ — Harish Krishnan (@itizharish) October 15, 2020

Respect for him💞This dedication teach us how do deal with this kind of situation....This situation is like "hard nut to crack" although he handled in a grt way#ImranTahir #Respect https://t.co/mFNz7Na1DX — Rahil Shah (@RahilSh08596766) October 14, 2020

If only people and players are this humble like @ImranTahirSA , this world would be a better place.. https://t.co/BRELdJoQZy — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 14, 2020

Man, I miss Tahir running after getting a wicket so much. You knew the opposition were dead after he started his 100 mile sprint https://t.co/FNxRnqcLwg — Adithya Nayak (@beltmankeloPG13) October 14, 2020

There is, however, good news, for Tahir as he will soon be included to the playing XI of Chennai Super Kings. Confirming the same to ANI, CSK's CEO Kasi Viswanathan said: "He will definitely come into the picture as we go ahead. Right now, with the conditions on offer, the team composition has been planned with two foreigners at the top as pure batsmen and then two pace bowling all-rounders. But he will come in with the wickets starting to take turn in the second half. You have the 4-foreigner restriction so you always plan according to the conditions on offer."