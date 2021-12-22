'It's Never Too Late': 87-year-old Texas Grandfather Graduates Along With Granddaughter

Learning is a process that never ceases and a true learner never hangs his boots. A testimony to this statement would be 87-year old Rene Neira from San Antonio, Texas, who earned a bachelor degree in Economics at this stage of life. He has proved that age is nothing but a number when you are focused on your ambition and goals. What has made the moment all the more special for him is that his granddaughter graduated on the same day as him, and joined him in the graduation ceremony. 23-year-old Melanie Salazar has been awarded with a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications. Reina Neira, who is terminally ill, was restricted to a wheelchair throughout the ceremony but that did not let his spirits get dampened as he joined in on the celebrations with enthusiasm.

Melanie said that her grandfather did attend St. Mary’s University in the 1950s but quit college midway after getting married. He decided to resume his education after the death of his wife. The grandfather-granddaughter duo had made news back in 2016 when they became classmates. Rene, then 82, joined his granddaughter at UTSA’s College of Liberal and Fine Arts at the ripe age of 82.

The University of Texas and San Antonio shared the inspiring story on Twitter, which was applauded by thousands of internet users.

ICYMI: Something very special happened this weekend at #UTSA Commencement: Rene Neira, 87, crossed the stage with his granddaughter, Melanie Salazar. She received her B.A. in Comms. He will earn his B.A. in Economics. Family goals!￼#UTSAGrad21 @UTSAHC @UTSACOLFA @UTSABusiness pic.twitter.com/jSsUSeyR4F — UTSA (@UTSA) December 13, 2021

Many users dropped in applauding comments. One comment read, “I used to talk to this guy all the time at Downtown UTSA library. Proud of you, Rene. Dreams don’t have an expiration date"

Another comment read, “Saw these two cross the stage, and then heard Melanie tell him, “We did it grandpa” as they passed through the faculty cheering tunnel. Best grad moment ever”.

Stories of similar nature where people break social norms by resuming their education at an older age are not new. A 94-year old man in the US had completed his graduation back in 2015. Back home, MK Prem, a retired professor, had enrolled himself in multiple courses in Rajasthan University, aged 80.

